When is Have I Got News For You back on BBC One?

Have I Got News For You has run for an unimaginable 59 sequence now – however none have been fairly as outstanding as the newest run, which for the primary time noticed the present being filmed remotely, owing to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Sequence 59 is about to return to an in depth, having seen the likes of Charlie Brooker, David Tennant and Jo Model visitor current the present from their very own houses and Paul Merton and Ian Hislop remotely joined by a bunch of massive title teammates.

Right here’s every thing we all know in regards to the subsequent sequence to date…

When will Have I Got News For You return?

There is no information of an official date for the present’s return at this stage – however utilizing earlier years’ schedules we will take an informed guess at when the primary episode would possibly air.

Historically, the autumn sequence of Have I Got News For You airs from October to December, with the primary episode usually broadcast within the first or second week of October.

Offering that sample is repeated once more, we’d anticipate a return on both Friday 2nd October or Friday ninth October – though we’ll hold you up to date if we hear something extra concrete.

Will sequence 60 of Have I Got News For You be filmed remotely?

It’s too early to say at this stage – and it’s doubtless that even the producers aren’t certain but, given we do not know what the coronavirus scenario would possibly appear like by the point the following sequence airs.

We’ll present additional updates because the scenario will get extra clear, but when a return to the studio isn’t attainable we’re certain one other sequence of remotely filmed episodes will nonetheless go down a deal with!

Who will seem in sequence 60 of Have I Got News For You?

On condition that they’ve appeared in all 59 sequence to date – going back all the best way to 1990 – we’d reckon that it’s a reasonably secure guess that staff captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop will return for sequence 60.

Past that, we’d anticipate to see the same old mixture of visitor hosts – most likely together with appearances from common visitors Jo Model and Alexander Armstrong – and a variety of political figures, journalists and comedians as panellists.

