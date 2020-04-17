When is Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman’s new drama The Undoing on TV?

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant lead the solid of this tense drama a couple of girl whose world begins to disintegrate when her husband goes lacking – forsaking a string of horrible revelations.

Right here’s every little thing you must know…

When is The Undoing on TV?

After a delay attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, six-part drama The Undoing is now set to hit our screens in autumn 2020.

It’ll air on HBO in America, and within the UK it’ll be on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

What is The Undoing about?

Nicole Kidman performs Grace Fraser, who has a profitable profession as a therapist and lives in New York together with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their younger son.

The household appear to have the right life. Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, whereas their son attends one of many high faculties within the metropolis. Then unexpectedly Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identification.

Sky says: “Left behind within the wake of a spreading and very public catastrophe and horrified by the methods through which she has didn’t heed her personal recommendation, Grace should dismantle one life and create one other for her baby and herself.”

The drama is primarily based on the novel You Ought to Have Recognized, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Large Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who is on-board as author and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by Susanne Bier because the director.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

Sure! You possibly can watch the teaser trailer beneath…

Who is within the solid of The Undoing?

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will likely be joined by high performing expertise together with Donald Sutherland, Fala Chen, Édgar Ramírez and Sofie Gråbøl.