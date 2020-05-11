When is I Know This Much Is True on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Highlight’s Mark Ruffalo is govt producing and starring in HBO’s adaptation of I Know This Much Is True, a bestselling novel a couple of man whose an identical twin has paranoid schizophrenia.

Learn on for the whole lot you might want to know in regards to the sequence.

I Know This Much Is True UK launch: When is it on TV?

UK viewers will be capable to watch the six-part drama on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV from Monday 11th Might 2020 at 9pm. Viewers in the US can watch the present on HBO.

I Know This Much is True evaluation: Is it price watching?

The restricted sequence presently has a 65 per cent ranking on evaluation aggregator Rotten Tomatoes: the positioning’s important consensus reads: “Regardless of robust performances from Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True is relentlessly grim, making it a troublesome watch.”

So in case you’re a Ruffalo fan, by all means tune in, however gird your loins!

I Know This Much is True trailer

You possibly can watch the official trailer for Sky Atlantic’s UK broadcast of the sequence under.

I Know This Much is True e book: Is the sequence primarily based on a novel?

Sure, it is primarily based on the second novel by writer Wally Lamb, initially revealed in 1998.

Lamb’s supply textual content was a New York Occasions #1 bestseller with USA As we speak calling it “considerate” and heart-wrenching”, including, “It’s laborious to learn and to cease studying, and unattainable to neglect.”

I Know This Much Is True solid: Who seems in the sequence?

Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame, The Children Are All Proper) performs an identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Amongst his co-stars are Kathryn Hahn (Crossing Jordan) as Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife; Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank; Melissa Leo (Mildred Pierce, The Fighter) as Ma; comic Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer, a social employee on the Hatch Forensic Institute; Archie Panjabi (The Good Spouse) as Dr. Patel, Thomas’ psychologist; Imogen Poots (Vivarium) as Pleasure Hanks, Dominick’s live-in girlfriend; and John Procaccino (Rose Crimson) as Ray Birdsey, Dominick and Thomas’ stepfather.

What is I Know This Much Is True about?

The drama follows the occasions of Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel of the identical title, about grownup an identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who reside in Connecticut.

Thomas has paranoid schizophrenia, and the novel charts the 2 brothers’ parallel lives, and Dominick struggles to assist his brother whereas additionally attending remedy and coming to phrases along with his failed marriage and the loss of life of his toddler little one.

Described in the present’s official synopsis as “a household saga” and “an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness,” the drama additionally incorporates flashbacks to the twins’ childhood.

