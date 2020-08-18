When is I’m Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix? What is it about?

Charlie Kaufman has lengthy been established as one of Hollywood’s most narratively bold screenwriters – along with his early scripts having included Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts.

In more moderen years the American has turned his hand to directing his scripts as nicely, with 2008’s Synecdoche, New York adopted by acclaimed stop-motion function Anomalisa – and now he’s change into the newest massive title director to make a movie for Netflix.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things very a lot appears set to be one other movie firmly within the Kaufman custom, replete with existentialism and darkish comedy – learn on for every part you must know in regards to the movie.

When is I’m Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix?

The movie is set to be released globally on the platform on 4th September 2020.

What is I’m Thinking of Ending Things about?

The movie is tailored from a novel of the identical title by Iain Reid (making it, technically, Kaufman’s second adaptation) and is described as a psychological horror movie.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads, “Regardless of second ideas about their relationship, a younger girl takes a highway journey along with her new boyfriend to his household farm.

“Trapped on the farm throughout a snowstorm with Jake’s mom and father, the younger girl begins to query the character of every part she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things solid

Kaufman has usually been ready to attract spectacular casts for his movies and that’s the case as soon as once more right here – with the 2 leads performed by Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley and Breaking Unhealthy’s Jesse Plemons.

And if that wasn’t sufficient there are additionally supporting turns from David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Anomalisa) and Toni Collette (Hereditary, Unbelievable).

I’m Thinking of Ending Things trailer

The primary trailer for the film was released in August 2020 and it definitely appears intriguing – you possibly can watch it beneath:

