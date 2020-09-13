When is Immortals Fenyx Rising launched? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Ubisoft already had a monster Greek-themed hit with Murderer’s Creed: Odyssey, and now they’re going again to that historic properly for a extra vibrant, mythological-based providing. Immortals Fenyx Rising (previously known as Gods and Monsters) seems to be to be a vivid, breezy exploration of Historical Greek myths and monsters and is popping out very quickly.

Right here’s all the things we all know to this point concerning the swords and sandals slasher…

When is Immortals Fenyx Rising launched?

Immortals Fenyx Rising was initially scheduled to hit cabinets on February 25th 2020, however like many big-budget video games lately has since been delayed – it can now be anticipated in late 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Immortals Fenyx Rising be accessible on?

Immortals Fenyx Rising will likely be accessible on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Change and PC, in addition to next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X.

What’s Immortals Fenyx Rising about?

From the staff who made the sprawling Murderer’s Creed Odyssey comes this equally Historical Greek-themed fantasy journey, about a warrior on a mission to avoid wasting the Greek Gods.

Set on the fictional Isle of the Blessed, now riddled with mythological creatures, gamers can wield the ability of the gods to battle the likes of Medusa, Hydras and Cyclops as a way to attain their chief – the mighty Typhon.

Gameplay will encompass combating mentioned beasts, in addition to fixing puzzles, finishing dungeons and exploring the open world.

As proven within the trailer, the sport has reasonably beautiful cel-shaded paintings that appears to be impressed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Can I pre-order Immortals Fenyx Rising?

You possibly can pre-order the sport by way of Amazon right here.

Is there a trailer for Immortals Fenyx Rising?

Sure – it’s reasonably lovely:

Pre-order Immortals Fenyx Rising right here.