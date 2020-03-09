When is ITV comedy Kate and Koji on TV?

Brenda Blethyn leads the solid of Kate & Koji, an upcoming comedy drama that ITV is hoping will depart viewers in splits.

The sequence relates the trials and tribulations of an unlikely friendship between a café proprietor and an asylum seeker.

When is Kate & Koji on ITV?

The six-part comedy drama begins on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 8pm on ITV. Every episode is half an hour lengthy.

What is Kate & Koji about?

As ITV places it, “Kate & Koji centres round a working-class girl who runs an old school café in a seaside city and who develops a robust, if typically risky, friendship with an asylum-seeking African physician. Though from very totally different worlds, Kate and Koji are related in methods which they don’t recognise, together with a dogged dedication to by no means again down!”

When the fur does begin to fly, Kate’s resourceful nephew ‘Medium’ acts as peacemaker.

Who is within the solid of Kate & Koji?

Golden Globe winner and Vera star Brenda Blethyn performs Kate.

She’s joined by Jimmy Akingbola, who performs the a part of bubbly Koji. He has had roles in longstanding British and American dramas, together with The Invoice, New Tips, Silks, NCIS and Scorpion and works as a daily voice for BBC World Service and BBC Radio 4 and 7.

The function of ‘Medium’ is performed by The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, whereas Barbara Flynn stars as Councillor Bone, Kate’s lifelong arch enemy.

Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42 actress Meera Syal will visitor star as a GP who would possibly signify a menace to Koji.