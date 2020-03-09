When is ITV crime drama McDonald and Dodds on TV?

ITV has a brand new crime drama coming our means, that includes Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia alongside a shedload of visitor stars.

Right here’s what you must know…

When is McDonald & Dodds on TV?



McDonald & Dodds’ first collection includes a pair of two-hour episodes. The primary aired on 1st March and the second will comply with on Sunday eighth March at 8pm on ITV.

The drama was initially commissioned beneath the working title “Invisible”.

Right here’s the trailer:

What is McDonald & Dodds about?



The drama brings collectively the “wildly bold” DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) with the “shy, modest” DS Dodds. Set in Bathtub, the primary collection consists of two feature-length TV movies.

In response to ITV, “Whereas McDonald has transferred from the imply streets of South London to leap up the profession ladder, Dodds has fortunately languished on the shelf for many of his working life. McDonald is a tricky, pushed, battering ram of a cop who cracks circumstances by way of sheer power of will; Dodds – the tortoise to her hare – is quiet, unassuming and enigmatic.

“However thrust again into frontline motion for the primary time in a decade, he discovers a hidden expertise for deciphering puzzles. Two modern Britons, seemingly with nothing in widespread, thrown collectively, boss McDonald and loyal sidekick Dodds forge a rumbustious, entertaining and finally – give or take a number of setbacks – efficient partnership.”

The primary episode focuses on a greed-fuelled homicide within the higher echelons of Bathtub society, whereas the second tells the story of an unexplained dying in a personal hospital for recovering addicts.

McDonald & Dodds is created and written by Robert Murphy, the lead author on DCI Banks.

Who is within the forged of McDonald & Dodds ?



Although every two-hour episode is a standalone story that includes new visitor stars, the core forged of cops will stay the identical.

Jason Watkins stars as quiet and unassuming Bathtub detective DS Dodds. He’s identified for exhibits together with W1A, A Very English Scandal, and The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies, and is set to play Prime Minister Harold Wilson in The Crown.

His co-star Tala Gouveia performs DCI McDonald and is extra of a newcomer, with credit together with Chilly Toes and Go Jetters.

We’ve additionally acquired James Murray as Chief Superintendent John Houseman, Pearl Chanda as DC Laura Simpson, and Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig.

Episode 1 visitor stars:

The primary episode stars Robert Lindsay because the entrepreneur and multi-millionaire Max Crockett, whose household will get dragged right into a homicide case when a person dies on Crockett household property.

Max has three daughters, and is a little bit of a King Lear determine – making an attempt to control his youngsters into competing for his affection and his inheritance. Sport of Thrones’ Ellie Kendrick performs his daughter Ellie Crockett, Susanna Fielding performs Tamara Valentine, and Rosalie Craig performs Megan Walkton.

Jack Ashton (of Name the Midwife) and Navin Chowdhry have been forged as his sons-in-law, with Cassie Bradley as his daughter-in-law.

Natalie Mendoza (Resort Babylon) and Roger Evans (Da Vinci’s Demons) may also characteristic within the first episode.

Episode 2 visitor stars:

In episode two, we’ll meet Joanna Scanlan as Kelly Mulcreevy, the director of a personal clinic known as The Mara Retreat. Hugh Dennis performs the ability’s CEO.

“Treating sufferers with a spread of problems, the unique hospital comes beneath scrutiny when one of many sufferers is unexpectedly discovered lifeless in her room,” ITV says.

The episode additionally stars Caroline Catz as intercourse addict Alison, Michele Dotrice as playing addict Mary, Freddie Fox as drug addict Miles, and Kiran Sonia Sawar as social anxiousness sufferer Maheeda.

Suzanne Packer and Charlotte Ritchie additionally characteristic within the episode.

Will there be extra episodes of McDonald & Dodds ?



ITV describes the drama as “a collection of characteristic size crime mysteries, that includes two intriguing tales on this first outing.”

So if audiences take pleasure in these two episodes, it sounds just like the broadcaster may fee extra…