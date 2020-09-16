When is ITV’s Honour starring Keeley Hawes on TV?

Keeley Hawes stars in an upcoming ITV factual drama that focuses on the real-life ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish lady who was murdered on the orders of her household after she left an abusive marriage for an additional man.

Banaz, whose relations believed that she had shamed them by way of her actions, had already gone to the police previous to her demise, after studying that her uncle deliberate to have her killed – however the police officer who interviewed her didn’t imagine her.

The 2-part autumn drama will focus on the police investigation, and the revelations about police failings within the run-up to Banaz’s demise in 2006.

Hawes (Bodyguard) will star as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, the real-life officer who was given the Queen’s Police Medal for her investigation into the lacking 20-year-old.

Talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, Hawes (who is additionally producing the collection) mentioned that she felt a “big accountability” in making certain their retelling of the case was respectful.

When is Honour on TV?

Honour might be stripped over two nights on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 9pm on ITV.

Filming started in September 2019, and the drama was initially anticipated to air in late April 2020.

What is ITV’s Honour about?

The 2-part collection is written by Vainness Honest’s Gwyneth Hughes, and follows the investigation that came about after 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod was killed, her homicide organized by her father and uncle after she left her abusive husband and fell in love with one other man.

DCI Goode swore to deliver the killers to justice, a pledge that “shortly grew to become personally consuming,” in keeping with ITV.

Hawes – who is govt producing the collection along with her new firm Buddy Membership – mentioned: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour…in a time when honour killings are nonetheless rife, it is important to shine a lightweight on such an essential topic. Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is definitely one which must be instructed and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Who is within the forged of Honour?



ITV



Following a current string of hit dramas, together with Bodyguard, The Durrells, and Summer season of Rockets, Keeley Hawes stars as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, who led the investigation into Banaz Mahmod’s homicide.

Banaz Mahmod is performed by newcomer Buket Komur, whereas Banaz’s lover Rahmat Sulemani is performed by Moe Bar-El (Tehran).

Mohamad Marid Hama, one in every of her three killers, is performed by Carnival Row actor Waj Ali.

Why has ITV’s Honour confronted backlash?

Banaz’s sister Pyazee beforehand spoke out in opposition to Gwyneth Hughes’ script, stating that by selecting to focus on DCI Goode’s story, the drama proves problematic and fails to “honour” Banaz.

“It doesn’t actually sit too effectively with me that that’s the angle they selected to go together with as a result of that’s not Banaz’s story, that’s any individual else’s story,” Payzee instructed the BBC final yr.

“This is about any individual who misplaced her life very tragically and it’s not about any individual getting to inform their story. I don’t imagine that it’s honouring Banaz.”

Scriptwriter Vinay Patel has additionally criticised the main target on Goode, stating on Twitter: “The framing on this makes me deeply uneasy, particularly for the reason that police didn’t take Banaz severely when she got here to them for assist weeks earlier than her homicide.”

I’ve plenty of respect for Gwyneth Hughes, she’s a terrific author. Simply the framing on this makes me deeply uneasy, particularly for the reason that police didn’t take Banaz severely when she got here to them for assist weeks earlier than her homicide:https://t.co/66ZwqNyThm — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel) June 24, 2019

Nevertheless, Payzee Mahmod has since watched the ITV drama, and completely instructed RadioTimes.com in September 2020 that she is “not focusing a lot on the angle [from which] the story is instructed”, however on the conversations about honour based mostly abuse that the present will hopefully elevate.

“I imagine it’s completely essential to boost consciousness on honour based mostly abuse and overtly discuss it, [and] this drama will hopefully try this,” she mentioned, earlier than persevering with, “I feel being the sister of Banaz and feeling, even after 14 years, immense ache for the way in which my sister’s life ended and the way she was let down by the police and so many others, I really feel regardless of who tells her story or the way it’s instructed, it should all the time be painful to listen to, as a result of in a dream world Banaz can be telling her personal story.

“Due to what I’ve devoted my life to, campaigning and elevating consciousness on these points, I’m not focusing a lot on the angle [from which] the story is instructed; what I can comfortably say is that I’m happy the dialog is being had, and that regardless of who speaks about it, for me and those that liked Banaz, this dialog will all the time damage.”

Honour airs on ITV this September. Contact IKWRO Ladies’s Rights Organisation for extra details about Honour Primarily based Abuse.

