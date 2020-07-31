When is ITV’s Honour starring Keeley Hawes on TV?

Keeley Hawes returns to our screens this autumn in a two-part drama in regards to the real-life so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish lady, and the following police investigation.

Banaz, who left her abusive husband for an additional man of her personal selecting, was killed on the orders of her circle of relatives, who believed that she had shamed them by way of her actions. She had already gone to the police previous to her demise, after studying that her uncle deliberate to have her killed – however the police officer who interviewed her didn’t imagine her.

Hawes (Bodyguard) will star as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, the officer who was given the Queen’s Police Medal for her investigation into the lacking 20-year-old.

Learn on for all the pieces you have to find out about Honour.

When is Honour on TV?

Filming started in September 2019. Though the drama was anticipated in late April 2020, Honour is now anticipated to air on ITV in Autumn 2020.

What is ITV’s Honour about?

The 2-part sequence is written by Vainness Honest’s Gwyneth Hughes, and follows the investigation that happened after 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod was killed, her homicide organized by her father and uncle after she left her abusive husband and fell in love with one other man.

DCI Goode swore to convey the killers to justice, a pledge that “shortly grew to become personally consuming,” in line with ITV.

Hawes – who is govt producing the sequence together with her new firm Buddy Membership – mentioned: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour…in a time when honour killings are nonetheless rife, it is vital to shine a lightweight on such an necessary topic. Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is actually one which must be advised and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Who is within the forged of Honour?



ITV



Following a current string of hit dramas, together with Bodyguard, The Durrells, and Summer time of Rockets, Keeley Hawes stars as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, who led the investigation into Banaz Mahmod’s homicide.

Banaz Mahmod is performed by newcomer Buket Komur, whereas Banaz’s lover Rahmat Sulemani is performed by Moe Bar-El (Tehran).

Mohamad Marid Hama, one in all her three killers, is performed by Carnival Row actor Waj Ali.

Why has ITV’s Honour confronted backlash?

Banaz’s sister Pyazee has spoken out in opposition to Gwyneth Hughes’ script, stating that by selecting to focus on DCI Goode’s story, the drama proves problematic and fails to “honour” Banaz.

“It doesn’t actually sit too nicely with me that that’s the angle they selected to go along with as a result of that’s not Banaz’s story, that’s any person else’s story,” Payzee advised the BBC.

“This is about any person who misplaced her life very tragically and it’s not about any person getting to inform their story. I don’t imagine that it’s honouring Banaz.”

Scriptwriter Vinay Patel has additionally criticised the main focus on Goode, stating on Twitter: “The framing on this makes me deeply uneasy, particularly for the reason that police didn’t take Banaz severely when she got here to them for assist weeks earlier than her homicide.”

I’ve plenty of respect for Gwyneth Hughes, she’s a terrific author. Simply the framing on this makes me deeply uneasy, particularly for the reason that police didn’t take Banaz severely when she got here to them for assist weeks earlier than her homicide:https://t.co/66ZwqNyThm — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel) June 24, 2019

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information