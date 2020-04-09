When is ITV’s ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ drama Quiz on TV?

Again within the early Noughties, the favored gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was rocked by a totally English heist — and it began with a cough.

Now ITV has dramatised the crime and the following court docket case, with an all-star solid together with Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Sheen set to air this spring.

Right here’s all the things it’s essential to learn about Quiz…

When is Quiz on TV?

CONFIRMED: The three-part collection will start Monday 13th April at 9pm on ITV.

It is going to be stripped throughout the week, with the primary episode on Easter Monday, episode two on Tuesday 14th April at 9pm, and episode three on Wednesday 15th April at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for Quiz?

There is! Take a look at what we are able to count on from the upcoming collection within the first look trailer under.

What is Quiz about?

The three-part collection, written by James Graham and primarily based on his play of the identical identify, is a dramatisation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s notorious coughing scandal.

To recap: within the early 2000s, Main Charles Ingram, his spouse Diana and confederate Tecwen Whittock managed to dupe the gameshow’s viewers, executives and host Chris Tarrant by dishonest their method to successful a million kilos.

The Ingrams had been later discovered responsible of “procuring the execution of a priceless safety by deception” in 2003, and got two years suspended sentences and requested to pay £115,000 (together with authorized charges), after the prosecution prompt that Diana and Tecwen helped Charles win by coughing to point the proper solutions.

However questions nonetheless stay about whether or not they actually did cheat, in spite of everything.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Photographs

“I used to be gripped by this story over 15 years in the past, and I’m nonetheless gripped now,” Graham mentioned. “It’s a really English heist. Placing it onto stage at Chichester and the West Finish was so many enjoyable, and with a brand new staff we now get to re-imagine the entire story afresh for tv.

“I’ve to pay credit score to the late investigative journalist Bob Woffinden, who together with James Plaskett wrote the e-book Dangerous Present that kicked the entire inventive course of off by asking the query – what if the Main is harmless?”

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the collection, mentioned: “I’m delighted to be bringing James Graham’s great play Quiz to display on ITV. It’s testomony to James’ sensible scripts that Stephen Frears is directing, which along with Left Financial institution Footage producing, guarantees to ship a really particular drama.

“It’s a rare and totally British story and is going to be an actual deal with for our viewers.”

Who stars in Quiz?

Matthew Macfadyen (Ripper Avenue, Succession) will play Main Charles Ingram, whereas Fleabag star Sian Clifford will painting Diana.

Good Omens star Michael Sheen performs host Chris Tarrant, whereas Peaky Blinders favorite Helen McCrory stars as Sonia Woodley QC.

Followers acquired a primary glimpse of Sheen because the quizmaster in November, full along with his strawberry blonde hair.

Additionally becoming a member of the solid are Mark Bonnar (People), Michael Jibson (Les Miserables) and Aisling Bea (This Manner Up), portraying Celador’s Tv Chairman Paul Smith, Whittock and ITV Leisure Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz respectively.