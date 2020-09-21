When is Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 on Netflix?

They’ve travelled throughout Thailand and Vietnam, Jap Europe and the American West Coast, however now Jack Whitehall and his dad are going Down Underneath for the upcoming sequence of Travels with My Father.

Season 4, which arrives on Netflix this month, follows the comic and his 80-year-old father Michael as they deal with Australia – visiting the Sydney Opera Home and making an attempt Drag on their journey.

If the pandemic has put you off jet-setting, get able to reside vicariously via the Whitehalls as they see the sights and check out new experiences in Oz.

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about season 4 of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.

When is season 4 of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father launched?

Season 4 of Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 22nd September. All three earlier seasons are at the moment out there to look at on the platform.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 – what number of episodes?

The episode size for Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father has assorted from season-to-season, with the primary outing in 2017 operating to 6 episodes, 2018’s follow-up spanning 5 and final 12 months’s third season encompassing simply two episodes.

Netflix is but to substantiate what number of episodes will kind the fourth season.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father heads to Australia

Netflix

Season 4 sees the Whitehall boys journey to Australia collectively after Jack reluctantly decides that he’d fairly have Michael be a part of him on his stand-up comedy tour, fairly than make the journey by himself.

Whereas the pair do appear to get some downtime, as they’re seen sunning themselves on a (nudist) seashore within the trailer, Jack and Michael seem to spend most of their time Down Underneath taking on native actions, from camel-riding and emu-chasing, to snake-holding and motorbike-riding.

Judging by the trailer, the father-son duo additionally take on Australia’s Drag circuit, performing in an area competitors collectively with an unimpressed Michael dressed because the Queen.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 trailer

Netflix launched a trailer for season 4 in the beginning of September, teasing Jack and Michael’s journeys to the Sydney Opera Home, their visits into the Australian wild and the brand new mates they make alongside the best way.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 forged

Netflix

Comic Jack Whitehall is returning for season 4 alongside his dad Michael, who is a former theatrical agent and has represented the likes of Colin Firth and Dame Judi Dench.

Judging by photographs launched by Netflix forward of the sequence, it seems to be as if Hilary Whitehall – Jack’s mum and Michael’s spouse – will likely be becoming a member of them for a couple of legs of their journey, as will Winston – a Luk Thep doll which Michael ‘adopted’ while travelling throughout Thailand throughout the first sequence.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 starts streaming on Netflix from Tuesday 22nd September.