When is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day launched?

Comic Jack Whitehall has turned his dad right into a TV star lately, and the pair clearly have a beautiful bond.

So it appears an awesome thought for the pair of them to unite (in a socially distanced, responsibly means after all) for a particular Fathers Day present, celebrating their father-son relationship.

Right here’s all the things you want to know in regards to the one-off present.

What is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day?

It’s principally an excuse to spend extra time eavesdropping on Jack and his dad – we approve! Like so many people, Jack will solely have the ability to have a good time Fathers Day in a socially distanced means, so he has determined to take a seat on the pavement exterior his dad’s entrance door for the day, giving the pair an opportunity to catch up and reminisce.

We’re advised the 2 of them will “spend some high quality time, taking a look at some previous household images and awkward residence video footage, and telling some basic Whitehall tales”.

The BBC’s Controller of Leisure, Kate Phillips, says: “Many people gained’t have the ability to observe Father’s Day within the normal means this yr, so we’re delighted that Jack and Michael might be letting us into their very entertaining celebrations.”

When is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day on TV? The place can I watch it?

Confusingly, it’s not truly on Fathers Day. The present airs a few days earlier than, at 8.30pm on Friday 19th June. The half hour present might be on BBC One, adopted by BBC iPlayer.

The place have I seen Jack Whitehall’s dad earlier than?

This is not Michael Whitehall’s first rodeo! He’s change into virtually as well-known as Jack lately with their varied joint TV initiatives. The pair have hosted a BBC chat present collectively referred to as Backchat, in addition to three seasons of Netflix travelogue Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father.

Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day airs on BBC One on Friday 19th June at 8.30pm. To seek out out what else is on at the moment, try our TV Information.