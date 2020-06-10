When is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day launched?

Comic Jack Whitehall has turned his dad right into a TV star lately, and the pair clearly have a stunning bond.

So it appears an awesome thought for the pair of them to unite (in a socially distanced, responsibly means after all) for a particular Fathers Day present, celebrating their father-son relationship.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable to know in regards to the one-off present.

What is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day?

It’s principally an excuse to spend extra time eavesdropping on Jack and his dad – we approve! Like so many people, Jack will solely have the ability to rejoice Fathers Day in a socially distanced means, so he has determined to sit down on the pavement exterior his dad’s entrance door for the day, giving the pair an opportunity to catch up and reminisce.

We’re informed the 2 of them will “spend some high quality time, taking a look at some outdated household photographs and awkward dwelling video footage, and telling some traditional Whitehall tales”.

The BBC’s Controller of Leisure, Kate Phillips, says: “Many people received’t have the ability to observe Father’s Day within the standard means this 12 months, so we’re delighted that Jack and Michael shall be letting us into their very entertaining celebrations.”

When is Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day on TV? The place can I watch it?

Confusingly, it’s not really on Fathers Day. The present airs a few days earlier than, at 8.30pm on Friday 19th June. The half hour present shall be on BBC One, adopted by BBC iPlayer.

The place have I seen Jack Whitehall’s dad earlier than?

This is not Michael Whitehall’s first rodeo! He’s develop into nearly as well-known as Jack lately with their varied joint TV initiatives. The pair have hosted a BBC chat present collectively known as Backchat, in addition to three seasons of Netflix travelogue Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father.

Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day airs on BBC One on Friday 19th June at 8.30pm. To search out out what else is on for the time being, try our TV Information.