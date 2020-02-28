When is Jennifer Lawrence movie Don’t Look Up on Netflix?

After profitable an Oscar, starring in a number of franchises and experiencing a number of crimson carpet falls, Jennifer Lawrence dropped off the appearing radar considerably after 2017. 2020 appears to be the yr of her comeback nevertheless as she groups up with comedy-turned-prestige director Adam McKay for a Netflix movie concerning the finish of the world, which is supposedly a comedy.

Right here’s what we all know thus far about Don’t Look Up…

When is Don’t Look Up on Netflix?

The movie is scheduled to hit the streaming service in 2020, although most likely in direction of the top of the yr seeing as filming takes place as late as April.

Who is within the forged of Don’t Look Up?

There’s just one forged member introduced for Don’t Look Up thus far, nevertheless it’s a giant one: Jennifer Lawrence.

Different forged members are but to be introduced, although we’d count on one other huge identify to star as Lawrence’s fellow astronomer.

What’s Don’t Look Up about?

Don’t Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who uncover an asteroid is on course to destroy Earth, and need to go on an enormous media tour to warn mankind – which presumably includes a number of humorous mishaps and awkward interviews.

The movie is being written and directed by Adam McKay, who honed his comedy chops helming movies reminiscent of Step Brothers and Anchorman, however has lately directed Oscar fare reminiscent of The Massive Quick and Vice.

McKay says: “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what people within the 17th century used to name ‘a dynamite act’. And the truth that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy units the bar excessive for me and my staff in an thrilling and motivating manner.”