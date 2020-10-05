When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date? Everything you need to know about the Christmas film

It might solely be October, however Netflix is already getting us in the Christmas spirit after releasing the first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The festive film, set to land on the platform in November, stars Forest Whitaker as Cobbleton’s legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle who enlists the assist of his creative granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) after his ex-apprentice steals his most prized creation.

The trailer teases appearances by Jingle Jangle’s star-studded solid, which incorporates Keegan-Michael Key, John Legend, Anika Noni Rose, Hugh Bonneville and Ricky Martin.

Right here’s every little thing you need to know about Jingle Jangle, when it’s launched and who stars in the festive flick.

When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix on Friday thirteenth November.

You’ll be able to subscribe to Netflix in the UK for £5.99, £8.99 or £11.99 a month relying on which package deal you decide. You will discover out how to enroll with our Netflix information.

Jingle Jangle solid

Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming Christmas providing boasts a star-studded solid, with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Final King of Scotland) taking part in toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and comic Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4, The Lion King) taking part in his trusted apprentice, who steals his most prized creation.

Newcomer Madalen Mills portrays Jeronicus’ creative granddaughter Journey, whereas Grammy-winning musician John Legend, songwriter Philip Lawrence, Phylicia Rashad (Creed, Empire) and musician Davy Nathan star in unnamed roles.

The film’s first trailer, launched on Sunday 4th October, revealed Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and The Princess and the Frog’s Anika Noni Rose in undisclosed roles, whereas singer Ricky Martin (American Crime Story) is set to voice tiny matador toy Don Juan Diego.

What is Jingle Jangle about?



Netflix



Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical journey set in the festive city of Cobbleton, dwelling to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker).

When Jeronicus’ previously loyal apprentice steals his most prized invention, it’s down to his brilliant and creative granddaughter Journey (Mills) to “heal previous wounds and reawaken the magic inside” with a long-forgotten invention – a magical robotic named Buddy.

American playwright David E. Talbert, finest identified for movies First Sunday and El Camino Christmas, directs the festive film, which options authentic songs by John Legend, Bruno Mars’ collaborator Philip Lawrence and music producer Davy Nathan.

A model new track – This Day – from Usher and Kiana Lede may also function in the film.

Is there a trailer for Jingle Jangle?

Netflix launched the first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Sunday 4th October, teasing appearances by Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose and Ricky Martin in the film and new music from John Legend and Usher.

A brand new vacation basic is born. JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY—written and directed by David E. Talbert, starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose with Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin—flies onto Netflix on November 13. #JingleJangle pic.twitter.com/zKUKmGlaUC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 4, 2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will probably be obtainable to stream on Netflix from Friday thirteenth November. In search of one thing else to watch? Try our information to the finest collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.