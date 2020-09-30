When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date? Everything you need to know about the Christmas film

As we head into October, the sunlight hours shorten and the winter climate units in, it begins to really feel as if the vacation season is simply round the nook.

Nonetheless, thanks to Netflix, Christmas has come early this 12 months with its announcement of recent festive film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

The musical journey, starring prime Hollywood stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and musical expertise John Legend, follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle who turns to his proficient granddaughter when his most prized creation is stolen.

Right here’s all the things you need to know about Jingle Jangle, when it’s launched and who stars in the festive flick.

When is Jingle Jangle’s Netflix release date?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey arrives on Netflix on Friday thirteenth November.

You may subscribe to Netflix in the UK for £5.99, £8.99 or £11.99 a month relying on which bundle you choose. You will discover out how to join with our Netflix information.

Jingle Jangle solid

Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming Christmas providing boasts a star-studded solid, with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Final King of Scotland) taking part in toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and comic Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4, The Lion King) taking part in his trusted apprentice, who steals his most prized creation.

Newcomer Madalen Mills portrays Jeronicus’ creative granddaughter Journey, whereas Grammy-winning musician John Legend, songwriter Philip Lawrence, Phylicia Rashad (Creed, Empire) and musician Davy Nathan star in unnamed roles.

What is Jingle Jangle about?



Netflix



Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical journey set in the festive city of Cobbleton, dwelling to legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker).

When Jeronicus’ previously loyal apprentice steals his most prized invention, it’s down to his vibrant and creative granddaughter Journey (Mills) to “heal outdated wounds and reawaken the magic inside” with a long-forgotten invention.

American playwright David E. Talbert, finest identified for movies First Sunday and El Camino Christmas, directs the festive film, which options unique songs by John Legend, Bruno Mars’ collaborator Philip Lawrence and music producer Davy Nathan.

A model new music – This Day – from Usher and Kiana Lede will even characteristic in the film.

Is there a trailer for Jingle Jangle?

Netflix has not but launched a trailer for Jingle Jangle, nevertheless the streamer has revealed plenty of first-look photographs from the Christmas film, exhibiting its stars in motion.

FIRST LOOK: From legendary Playwright and Director, @DavidETalbert, comes this whimsical and provoking new vacation film that is pure magic AND has all of your faves!! Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is coming this vacation season to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/PLkUpWELqL — Robust Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 29, 2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey might be obtainable to stream on Netflix from Friday thirteenth November. On the lookout for one thing else to watch? Try our information to the finest collection on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.