When is Jo Bloom adaptation Ridley Road on BBC One?

The BBC is adapting a darkish love story with the assistance of actress and screenwriter Sarah Solemani, who has penned the undertaking.

Based mostly on Jo Bloom’s novel Ridley Road, printed in 2014, the collection will inform the story of Vivien, a younger Jewish girl dwelling in London within the Sixties and who goes undercover at a fascist organisation.

The four-part drama went into manufacturing in September 2020, that includes an award-winning solid that features Rory Kinnear (Years and Years) because the chief of a neo-Nazi motion, whereas newcomer Aggi O’Casey leads the undertaking as Vivien.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to find out about Ridley Road.

When is Ridley Road on BBC One?

Ridley Road was introduced in August 2019. Manufacturing started in September 2020, though it’s not but recognized when the four-part drama will air. We’ll replace this web page when extra data turns into obtainable.

What is Ridley Road about?

Based mostly on Jo Bloom’s novel, the collection impressed by the wrestle of the ‘62 Group’, a coalition of Jewish males who stood up in opposition to rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain.

Set in 1962, Ridley Road tells the story of a younger Jewish girl named Vivien Epstein, who strikes from Manchester to East London after the dying of her father.

She makes an attempt to trace down Jack Morris, a person with whom she as soon as had an intense love affair, however with little data to go on she is sadly unsuccessful – a minimum of initially…

Vivien will get employed at a hair salon in Soho and shortly turns into concerned in London’s anti-fascist motion, infiltrating the NSM, a neo-Nazi motion which is changing into more and more distinguished in London.

Because the BBC places it, “Ridley Road is a thriller set in opposition to the backdrop of a swinging sixties London we haven’t seen: an East Finish world the place far proper fascism is on the rise. When Vivien Epstein follows her lover into hazard and he is caught between life and dying, Vivien finds herself going undercover with the fascists, not just for him however for the sake of her nation.”

Solemani added: “Britain’s relationship with fascism is nearer and extra alive than we prefer to suppose. Fortunately, so is our wealthy heritage of preventing it. Jo Bloom’s gripping ebook revealed a darker facet of sixties London and the staggering contribution the Jewish group made within the battle in opposition to racism. I’m thrilled to be working with Pink [Production Company] and the BBC to carry this little-known slice of British historical past to the display.”

Who is within the solid of Ridley Road?

Newcomer Aggi O’Casey is making her tv debut as Vivien. Talking about her casting, the actress mentioned, “Sarah Solemani has blown me away with the element, sensitivity, and complexity with which she has written Vivien. I can’t wait to carry this very important and little-known story to life”.