When is Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean on? Everything you need to know

Prepare for solar, sea and Joanna Lumley because the actress and comedienne jets off to the Caribbean for her model new present, Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean.

The Completely Fabulous star shall be travelling throughout two of probably the most enigmatic nations within the Caribbean – Cuba and Haiti – to discover, uncover and share the hidden gems that these nations have to provide on this brand-new ITV sequence.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers count on?

Right here’s all the things we know in regards to the new present, darlings…

When is it on?

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti kicks off on 10th March at 9pm.

Viewers can watch it reside on ITV, or make amends for the present on the ITV hub.

The place does she go?

Throughout two episodes, Joanna will kick off her journey at the back of a basic automotive in Havana, outlining her 1500-mile Caribbean journey.

The twists and turns of historical past have seen these two Caribbean neighbours be colonised, populated by slaves, blighted by pure catastrophe and struggling sanctions and worldwide isolation.

Each nations are undoubtedly poor in financial phrases, however are abundantly wealthy in different methods, with cities filled with vibrant streets bursting with the rhythm of life, which then give means to unspoiled coastlines, pristine seashores, majestic mountains and plush forests.

We’ll watch as Lumley uncovers the great thing about these nations, travelling to tranquil seashores liked by author Hemingway, to “notorious revolutionary cities” and the “troubled current” of those locations.

Initially of the trailer, Lumley explains: “I’m happening an journey via two of probably the most intoxicating nations on the earth. This distinctive journey will glimpse the hidden facet of those fascinating locations – why don’t you tag alongside?”

Which route does she take?

All through the two-part sequence, Lumley explores Cuba then Haiti. She begins in Havana the place she explores the again streets of Havana and meets a feminine boxing star on the rise. Lumley pays a go to to The Nationwide, a lodge that pre-dates the revolution, and watches a cabaret which she will be able to’t assist however describe as “fabulous”.

Lumley then leaves Havana for the agricultural tobacco area of Cuba, and pays a go to to a cigar issue the place she employees have novels learn to them.

The actress then takes a visit to Hershey, which is named after the chocolate, earlier than making her means to Santa Clara, the ultimate resting place of Che Guevara. She finishes her time in Cuba by exploring Hemingway’s favorite seaside and making her means to Fidel Castro’s hometown, Santiago de Cuba forward of the 60th anniversary of the Nice Revolution.

In episode two, Lumley heads to Guantanamo Bay the place she meets two twin sisters with very completely different careers, earlier than hopping on a aircraft to Haiti to see the small Labadee, the place luxurious cruise ships are the norm.

Lumley makes her means to Cap-Haïtien to see a seaside on the north of the island which has metres of washed up plastic. She then takes a visit to Ile-a-Vache the place she attends a vibrant Voodoo ceremony, earlier than taking a tour round Haiti’s streets to see the injury brought on by the earthquake in 2010.

Why did Joanna select the Caribbean?

The 73-year-old determined to do the present, as she wished to discover unpopular nations.

She stated: “I wished to go someplace the place not too many vacationers have visited; Cuba is well-liked, however I believe we went off the crushed monitor; and only a few vacationers have been to Haiti because it is nonetheless on the International Workplace record as a rustic unwise to go to.”

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti begins on Tuesday 10 March at 9pm on ITV