When is Killing Eve season 3 on TV? Solid, trailer and plot

Killing Eve season two ended with a bang – actually! – and ever since then we’ve been ready to see what occurs subsequent for Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The BBC America drama is within the fingers of recent showrunner Suzanne Heathcote and is set to return to our screens in April 2020.

So what can we count on from season three? Right here’s every little thing it is advisable to know…

When does Killing Eve season three begin?

Excellent news! In complete distinction to earlier collection, Killing Eve season 3 shall be arriving within the UK and the US on the identical time.

Within the UK, Killing Eve will start on BBC iPlayer on Monday 13th April – the day after it launches in America. New episodes will then be obtainable to stream each Monday from 6am.

The present can even hit BBC One just below every week later, with the primary episode on Sunday 19th April at 9pm and new episodes following every Sunday at 9pm.

For followers within the US, the present will air on BBC America from Sunday 12th April at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve season three?

Sure! And it appears to be like like Villanelle is coping with her “breakup” in addition to you’d count on her to…

Will there be extra Killing Eve?

Sure! Killing Eve was renewed for a 3rd season in April 2019, earlier than the second season had even aired within the UK, and it’s already confirmed for a fourth season .

The showrunner for season 4 shall be Laura Neal.

What occurred on the finish of Killing Eve season two?



The Killing Eve season two finale was a sometimes brutal affair, with murderer Villanelle apparently capturing Eve useless inside a Roman wreck after the MI6 operative refused to run away together with her.

It was a stunning finish to a season, which noticed Head of Russia at MI6 Carolyn Martens manipulate Villanelle into killing secret serial killer Aaron Peel, in addition to Eve leaving her colleague Hugo bleeding to demise and murdering Villanelle’s handler with an axe, no much less.

What can we count on in Killing Eve season three?



Will Eve survive? If she does, will she ever forgive Villanelle? Will we discover out extra about Villanelle’s previous? Does Hugo die? And if he lives, will he ever forgive Eve? There are quite a lot of questions that want answering.

Right here’s a teaser from the BBC: “The third collection continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two girls with brutal pasts now making an attempt desperately to stay their lives with out the opposite. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the murderer with no job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is useless. As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle won’t ever discover her.

“All appears superb till a stunning demise units them on a collision course but once more. The journey again to one another will value each of them buddies, household, and allegiances. And maybe a share of their souls.”

Which forged members are returning for Killing Eve season three?

Jodie Comer will reprise her position as Villanelle, and Sandra Oh shall be again as Eve Polastri. Additionally confirmed to return are Fiona Shaw (as Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (as Konstantin), Owen McDonnell as a (now very traumatised) Niko Polastri, and Sean Delaney as Kenny Stowton.

However there are additionally some thrilling new additions to the forged! Dame Harriet Walter is becoming a member of Killing Eve, as are Danny Sapini, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

No phrase but on whether or not Edward Bluemel shall be again as Hugo; so did he not survive his abdomen wound?

Different characters who’ve been killed off and positively gained’t be returning are Aaron Peel (performed by Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Raymond (Adrian Scarborough), Julian (Julian Barratt) and Gemma (Emma Pierson).

“Sorry child, xoxo.”

Who wrote Killing Eve season three?

Killing Eve season three is getting a model new feminine showrunner within the type of Suzanne Heathcote, who has beforehand written two episodes of Worry the Strolling Lifeless.

She takes over from Name the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell, who penned collection season two.

The primary collection of Killing Eve was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, who continues to be an government producer on the present.

Waller-Bridge mentioned of Heathcote’s takeover: “I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being handed onto one other unbelievable author for season three. We are able to sleep soundly realizing these characters are protected in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous fingers.”

How did Killing Eve create the psychopathic Villanelle?

The present’s creators introduced in a psychiatrist referred to as Dr Mark Freestone to flesh out the character of murderer Villanelle and discover her obsession with Eve.