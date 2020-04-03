When is Killing Eve season 3 on TV? Who’s in the cast?

Killing Eve collection two ended with a bang – actually! – and ever since then we’ve been ready to see what occurs subsequent for Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The BBC America drama is in the fingers of recent showrunner Suzanne Heathcote and is set to return to our screens in April 2020.

So what can we anticipate from collection three? Right here’s every part it’s essential to know…

When is Killing Eve collection three on TV?

Excellent news! In complete distinction to earlier collection, Killing Eve collection 3 might be arriving in the UK and the US at the identical time.

In the UK, Killing Eve will start on BBC iPlayer on Monday 13th April – the day after it launches in America. New episodes will then be out there to stream each Monday from 6am.

The present will even hit BBC One just below every week later, with the first episode on Sunday 19th April at 9pm and new episodes following every Sunday at 9pm.

For followers in the US, the present will air on BBC America from Sunday 12th April at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve collection three?

Sure! And it appears to be like like Villanelle is coping with her “breakup” in addition to you’d anticipate her to…

Will there be extra Killing Eve?

Sure! Killing Eve was renewed for a 3rd collection in April 2019, earlier than the second season had even aired in the UK, and it’s already confirmed for a fourth collection.

The showrunner for collection 4 might be Laura Neal.

What occurred at the finish of Killing Eve collection two?



The Killing Eve season two finale was a sometimes brutal affair, with murderer Villanelle apparently capturing Eve lifeless inside a Roman break after the MI6 operative refused to run away along with her.

It was a surprising finish to a collection which noticed Head of Russia at MI6 Carolyn Martens manipulate Villanelle into killing secret serial killer Aaron Peel, in addition to Eve leaving her colleague Hugo bleeding to demise and murdering Villanelle’s handler with an axe, no much less.

What can we anticipate in Killing Eve collection three?



Will Eve survive? If she does, will she ever forgive Villanelle? Will we discover out extra about Villanelle’s previous? Does Hugo die? And if he lives, will he ever forgive Eve? There are numerous questions that want answering.

Right here’s a teaser from the BBC: “The third collection continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two ladies with brutal pasts now attempting desperately to reside their lives with out the different. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the murderer with out a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is lifeless. As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle won’t ever discover her.

“All appears positive till a surprising demise units them on a collision course but once more. The journey again to one another will value each of them mates, household, and allegiances. And maybe a share of their souls.”

Which solid members are returning for Killing Eve collection three?

Jodie Comer will reprise her function as Villanelle, and Sandra Oh might be again as Eve Polastri. Additionally confirmed to return are Fiona Shaw (as Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (as Konstantin), Owen McDonnell as a (now very traumatised) Niko Polastri, and Sean Delaney as Kenny Stowton.

However there are additionally some thrilling new additions to the solid! Dame Harriet Walter is becoming a member of Killing Eve, as are Danny Sapini, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

No phrase but on whether or not Edward Bluemel might be again as Hugo; so did he not survive his abdomen wound?

Different characters who’ve been killed off and undoubtedly received’t be returning are Aaron Peel (performed by Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Raymond (Adrian Scarborough), Julian (Julian Barratt) and Gemma (Emma Pierson).

“Sorry child, xoxo.”

Who wrote Killing Eve collection three?

Killing Eve season three is getting a model new feminine showrunner in the type of Suzanne Heathcote, who has beforehand written two episodes of Worry the Strolling Useless.

She takes over from Name the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell, who penned collection two.

The primary collection of Killing Eve was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, who continues to be an govt producer on the present.

Waller-Bridge mentioned of Heathcote’s takeover: “I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being handed onto one other unimaginable author for season three. We will sleep soundly realizing these characters are protected in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous fingers.”

How did Killing Eve create the psychopathic Villanelle?

The present’s creators introduced in a psychiatrist referred to as Dr Mark Freestone to flesh out the character of murderer Villanelle and discover her obsession with Eve.