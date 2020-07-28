When is Last Chance U season 5 out on Netflix? Is it the last season?

It’s again for one last shot at glory. Netflix‘s critically-acclaimed sports activities docu-series Last Chance U is again with its fifth run of episodes – the present’s ultimate outing (not less than in its present type – learn on for particulars).

Having launched again in 2016, the collection chronicling school soccer applications has captivated followers with its compelling exploration of the lives of athletes and coaches throughout two totally different schools – the fifth season will see the present relocate once more to a 3rd setting, however the drama and emotion at the present’s coronary heart gained’t be altering!

This time, the collection brings viewers “inside the hustle and grind of Laney School JUCO soccer” in Oakland, California, the place the Laney Eagles are embarking on a brand new season to defend their 2018 nationwide championship.

Earlier than Last Chance U undergoes an overhaul, right here’s every thing it is advisable to find out about the last outing for mk. 1 of the collection…

Last Chance U season 5 launch date

All eight episodes of the collection – which has been subtitled Last Chance U: Laney – land in a single go on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020.

Last Chance U season 5 gamers

The primary two seasons of the present adopted occasions at East Mississippi Neighborhood School, earlier than the motion was shifted to Independence Neighborhood School in Kansas for seasons three and 4.

This time spherical we’re transferring school once more – with the season set to focus on Laney School in Oakland, California, whose staff participates in the California Neighborhood School Athletic Affiliation – a unique JUCO League from East Mississippi and Kansas.

Last Chance U season 5 trailer

You possibly can catch a glimpse of the Laney staff and what to anticipate in season 5 by watching the brief trailer beneath.

What occurs in Last Chance U season 5?

The fifth run will observe Laney as they give the impression of being to construct on their championship win in 2018 – with the staff compelled to deal with accidents and excessive stress of their bid to regain their title.

As is at all times the case with this collection, there are additionally all kinds of insights into the programme and the staff’s outlook, with intensive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with each gamers and administration.

Talking about the upcoming season to Deadline, govt producer and director Greg Whitely stated, “We’re thrilled to have the ability to delve into the world of Laney School for our fifth season and to have had the alternative to doc the unimaginable grit and drive of those JUCO gamers in Oakland, CA.

“With this collection, we at all times needed to present viewers a uncooked behind-the-scenes take a look at junior school athletics and we’re excited to develop the LCU legacy onto the court docket with JUCO basketball.”

Will season 5 of Last Chance U be the last?

Effectively – sure and no.

Whereas Netflix has introduced that the upcoming fifth run might be the ultimate season of the present in its present iteration, there might be a spin-off arriving in 2021 – with the focus altering from American soccer to basketball.

