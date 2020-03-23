When is Little Nightmares 2 released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Little Nightmares proved to be a hidden indie gem when it launched with 2017, mixing a darkish horror-themed setting, cute artwork design and addictive puzzle-platforming to fantastic impact. It’s no shock then that a sequel is on the way in which, promising a number of the greatest nightmares in gaming as you assist miniature protagonists by way of a darkish and harmful world.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know up to now about this child-like horror…

When will Little Nightmares 2 be launched?

Like many upcoming video games, Little Nightmares 2 is slated for launch in 2020 however at present has no actual launch date.

What consoles and platforms will Little Nightmares 2 be launched on?

Little Nightmares 2 will launch on all main present consoles – so Nintendo Swap, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Little Nightmares 2 about?

Little Nightmares 2 will function a new playable character known as Mono, with the earlier protagonist Six appearing as a computer-controlled information. Following on from Six’s escape from Maw within the first recreation, she then meets younger boy Mono, and the 2 journey to the Sign Tower to cease the darkish indicators being despatched out by the mysterious Broadcaster.

The sport takes place in a new world being distorted by the Sign Tower that appears simply as suspenseful and horrific as the primary, as sadistic academics and bloodthirsty hunters chase you thru sinister colleges and depraved woodlands. Gameplay seems to be to be much like the puzzle-platforming motion of the unique, this time with a co-op twist.

Is there a trailer for Little Nightmares 2?

Sure – it’s creepier than anticipated…