When is Little Nightmares 2 released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Little Nightmares proved to be a hidden indie gem when it launched with 2017, mixing a darkish horror-themed setting, lovely artwork design and addictive puzzle-platforming to fantastic impact. It’s no shock then that a sequel is on the way in which, promising among the finest nightmares in gaming as you assist miniature protagonists by a darkish and harmful world.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know up to now about this child-like horror…

When will Little Nightmares 2 be launched?

Like many upcoming video games, Little Nightmares 2 is slated for launch in 2020 however at the moment has no precise launch date.

What consoles and platforms will Little Nightmares 2 be launched on?

Little Nightmares 2 will launch on all main present consoles – so Nintendo Change, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Home windows.

What’s Little Nightmares 2 about?

Little Nightmares 2 will characteristic a new playable character known as Mono, with the earlier protagonist Six appearing as a computer-controlled information. Following on from Six’s escape from Maw within the first sport, she then meets younger boy Mono, and the 2 journey to the Sign Tower to cease the darkish indicators being despatched out by the mysterious Broadcaster.

The sport takes place in a new world being distorted by the Sign Tower that appears simply as suspenseful and horrific as the primary, as sadistic academics and bloodthirsty hunters chase you thru sinister faculties and depraved woodlands. Gameplay seems to be to be just like the puzzle-platforming motion of the unique, this time with a co-op twist.

Is there a trailer for Little Nightmares 2?

Sure – it’s creepier than anticipated…