When is Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge on BBC Two?

Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux is returning to our TV screens with a model new documentary titled, Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge.

This time spherical, nonetheless, Theroux can be the focus of the collection, quite than different individuals.

So when does the 4 half collection begin? And precisely what’s going to viewers get to find out about the award-winning filmmaker. RadioTimes.com has all the particulars.

When is Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge on?

The 4 half collection will kick off on BBC Two on Sunday September sixth at 9pm.

The episode will then be accessible to look at on catch up on BBC iPlayer, and episodes will air weekly on the community.

What is Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge about?

The documentary will look again at a physique of labor spanning 25 years, and over 60 hours of a few of the most distinctive and celebrated documentaries on British tv.

Theroux has change into identified for his documentaries involving subcultures, individuals on the fringes of society, those that have interaction in life-endangering way of life selections, and topics who reside with psychological well being points.

The collection will function interviews with him, in addition to new conversations and catch-ups between him and a few of his most notable contributors – lots of whose tales have since developed in surprising methods.

Theroux has additionally raided his own residence film footage and information archive to inform tales about the myriad of how wherein individuals behave or cope with adversity, human psychology, and the way the world has modified over the final three many years.

What has Louis stated about the new collection?

The filmmaker revealed that it’s been a very long time coming for his newest documentary.

“For years I’ve needed to return and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, discover out what occurred to a few of the contributors, replace their tales, and see what all these many hours of constructing TV would possibly add as much as,” he stated.

“Lockdown gave me the time and area to do that. It’s been a wierd and interesting couple of months working on this, and particularly enjoyable to dig by means of previous episodes of Bizarre Weekends – programmes I made in the mid-90s, when the world was a really totally different place.

He added: “I’m actually happy with what we’ve been capable of do with this new collection. I feel we’ve been capable of make the entire add as much as greater than the sum of the elements and to carry out shocking themes and commonalities. And, if nothing else, it was an fascinating evaluate of how my haircuts and glasses have modified over the years.”

Louise Theroux: Life on the Edge begins September seventh on BBC Two at 9pm.