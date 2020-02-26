When is Love Island: The Reunion on?

Love Island closed its doorways on the winter sequence, as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp had been topped winners on the finale (on February 23rd).

The sequence noticed the islanders crack on, couple up and get dumped as they tried to seek out love over the six weeks, with many leaving the present in relationships.

Yearly after the competitors ends, a reunion present normally airs quickly after exhibiting the finalists introducing their new companions to their family members again dwelling.

So, when is the Winter Love Island reunion present?

Right here’s every little thing we all know to this point…

Will there be a Winter Love Island reunion present?

ITV have saved fairly tight-lipped about whether or not there’ll be a reunion present this yr.

Final yr, Love Island: The Reunion aired round every week after the grand finale, so followers may anticipate a present on or round March 1st or March 2nd.

Nevertheless, some viewers have speculated that there received’t really be one, as there was no point out of it through the finale.

In the course of the last present, which was broadcast dwell from South Africa, this yr’s host Laura Whitmore revealed that purposes had opened for the summer season sequence, however failed to present any data on the reunion present.

At current, Love Island: The Reunion is not showing on ITV’s schedule for subsequent week.

What occurs on the reunion present?

The reunion present normally sees all of the contestants catching up on life outdoors the villa, whereas introducing their new companions to their household and pals.

Those that made it onto our screens additionally sit down for one final interview with the host.

From originals, to bombshells and all of the Casa Amor contestants, everybody returns to the Love Island: After Solar studios to see the showcase.

The present’s voiceover Iain Stirling normally makes an look as effectively.

When is summer season Love Island on?

Love Island will return for one more spherical this yr.

The channel has but to announce the discharge date, nonetheless, the present normally airs round June so it’s more likely to be across the identical time.

For extra data on the summer season sequence, and how you can apply, click on right here.

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this yr.