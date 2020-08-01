Jordan Peele is again with extra of his considerate model of horror, which blends fantastical scares with sobering commentary on real-world points.

After establishing his status as an auteur filmmaker with Get Out and Us, he now takes on a producing function for Lovecraft Country, which is a darkish fantasy drama set within the 1950s.

Primarily based on a novel by Matt Ruff, the present follows younger Atticus Freeman, a black man on a street journey by way of Jim Crow America along with his finest buddy and his uncle.

They’re on the hunt for his father, who has gone lacking beneath mysterious circumstances, however their search will convey them into contact with the terrors of racism in addition to creepy monsters seemingly from one other dimension.

The present derives its title from creator HP Lovecraft, a prolific author within the horror style recognized for his writings about cosmic beings so scary that the mere sight of them drives folks insane.

Right here’s every part it’s good to find out about Lovecraft Country:

When is Lovecraft Country on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV?

Lovecraft Country will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday 17th August and can be out there to stream on NOW TV from that exact same day.

What is Lovecraft Country about?

Set within the 1950s, Lovecraft Country follows a younger black man named Atticus Freeman, whose father has gone lacking beneath mysterious circumstances.

He groups up along with his finest buddy Letitia and his uncle George on a street journey by way of Jim Crow America, hoping they may be capable of discover him.

Throughout their search, they’ll come up in opposition to the “racist terrors of white America” in addition to numerous scary monsters, who appear ripped from the pages of an HP Lovecraft story.

Who is within the forged of Lovecraft Country?

Jonathan Majors leads the forged of Lovecraft Country, having impressed audiences earlier this 12 months along with his efficiency in Spike Lee’s newest movie Da 5 Bloods, which was launched solely on Netflix.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell co-stars as his finest buddy Letitia Dandridge, who just lately starred reverse Margot Robbie in DC Comics flick Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Atticus’ uncle George can be performed by Courtney B Vance (The Folks vs OJ Simpson), whereas Michael Kenneth Williams (When They See Us) portrays his secretive father, Montrose.

Aunjanue L. Ellis (If Beale Avenue May Speak), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Highway) and Wunmi Mosaku (Luther) spherical out the principle forged.

Is Lovecraft Country primarily based on a guide?

Sure! Lovecraft Country is primarily based on a 2016 novel by creator Matt Ruff, which noticed excessive reward from critics for its creepy suspense and unsettling social commentary.

You’ll be able to order a replica of Lovecraft Country from Amazon.

Is there a Lovecraft Country trailer?

There is certainly. Try HBO’s official trailer for Lovecraft Country beneath.

Lovecraft Country novel from Amazon, forward of its Sky and NOW TV debut on Monday 17th August. Should you're on the lookout for one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Information.