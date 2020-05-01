When is McMillions on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV? What is it about?

Typically the very best true crime documentaries are those who focus on circumstances that appear nearly too weird to be true – and that a lot is actually true of the story on the coronary heart of McMillions, a brand new docuseries coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.

The sequence explores a case which got here to the eye of the FBI in 2001 and involved McDonalds, Monopoly and the Mafia.

Right here’s every little thing you have to know…

McMillions UK launch date on Sky and NOW TV

The sequence initially aired stateside on HBO, however all six episodes can be coming to UK TV screens on Wednesday 27th Could, accessible completely on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV.

What is McMillions about?

The sequence chronicles the story of an enormous rip-off which befell from 1995 and 2001 and grew to become the main focus of a serious FBI investigation, concerning the infiltration of McDonald’s well-known Monopoly promotion by an organised crime group.

The rip-off was orchestrated by a determine often known as “Uncle Jerry” who made use of his place at Simon Advertising and marketing (the agency accountable for the promotion) to steal essentially the most useful recreation items and personally select the winners – a number of of whom had been his personal mates and household.

Nonetheless, because the documentary explores, “Uncle Jerry” quickly obtained in over his head – with the rip-off quickly involving a forged of shady characters with ties to the Mafia.

McMillions trailer

You will get a taster of what’s to comply with within the beneath clip…

