Prepare for extra drama in renaissance-era Italy as Netflix’s Medici: The Magnificent returns for season three.

The stakes have by no means been greater because the destiny of Florence rests within the fingers of younger statesman Lorenzo de Medici.

Right here’s all the things it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the upcoming season of Medici: The Magnificent…

When is Medici: The Magnificent season three on Netflix?

The third season of Medici: The Magnificent will arrive on Netflix on Friday 1st Might 2020.

Is there a trailer for season three?

Sure, and you’ll watch it under!

Who is within the forged of Medici: The Magnificent season three?

Daniel Sharman is reprising the title position of Lorenzo de Medici, an Italian statesman who continues his mission to guard Florence in any respect prices.

Synnøve Karlsen and Sarah Parish are additionally returning as his spouse and mom respectively, whose lives are dramatically affected by his actions.

Sebastian De Souza is again as Lorenzo’s shut good friend, renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, and may have a much bigger half to play than he did final season.

Johnny Harris (A Christmas Carol) and Toby Regbo (The Final Kingdom) are becoming a member of the forged this season, as Bruno Bernardi and Tommaso Peruzzi.

John Lynch (The Fall) has changed Raoul Bova within the position of Pope Sixtus IV, whereas Rose Williams (Reign) has taken over the character of Caterina Sforza (beforehand performed by Nicole Brugnoli).

They be part of a supporting forged that features Aurora Ruffino, Alessandra Mastronardi, Francesco Montanari and Neri Marcore.

What’s going to occur in Medici: The Magnificent season three?

The new collection picks up instantly after the occasions of season two, as Lorenzo should face off in opposition to a army coalition if he has any hope of saving Florence.

Is that this the ultimate season?

Sure, Medici: The Magnificent is wrapping up with season three.

The collection started below the title Medici: Masters of Florence with an nearly totally completely different forged together with Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Dustin Hoffman (The Meyerowitz Tales).

Season two switched to the present title and lineup, because the story jumped ahead 20 years.