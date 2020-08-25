If Promoting Sundown left you craving extra actual property drama, then you definitely’re in luck – model new actuality collection Million Dollar Beach House is coming to Netflix and it’s bringing large commissions, confrontational conversations and superb properties with it.

The brand new collection follows 5 actual property brokers working within the Hamptons, exterior of New York as they compete to promote a few of the state’s costliest properties, which judging by the trailer, can result in some fairly tense conversations inside the agency – Nest Seekers Worldwide.

Right here’s all the things you have to know concerning the upcoming collection.

When is Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix?

You’ll be capable of stream this model new actuality collection on Netflix from Wednesday 25th August onwards.

What is Million Dollar Beach House about?



Netflix



Million Dollar Beach House follows a gaggle of younger and hungry brokers making an attempt to promote luxurious listings within the Hamptons – so suppose Promoting Sundown, but it surely’s set simply exterior of New York.

Recognized for being a vacation vacation spot for the wealthy city-dwellers within the Large Apple, the Hamptons is filled with seven-figure properties situated instantly on the seashore – lots of which these brokers try to flog.

“With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, incomes an inventory is fierce competitors,” Netflix teases. “Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and never with out private drama between the brokers.”

The collection sees 5 brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day within the US, shopping for and promoting properties for shoppers.

Million Dollar Beach House solid

The brokers who function on the collection are all registered with Nest Seekers Worldwide in Southampton, New York.

The Million Dollar Beach House solid consists of James Giugliano, who’s offered the costliest property out of all brokers at £35 million, JB Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Noel Roberts and Peggy Zabakolas – who is available in second by way of sale costs, having offered a $22 million seashore home.

Million Dollar Beach House trailer

Netflix launched a trailer for Million Dollar Beach House earlier in August, displaying off the swanky haunts present in Hampton and that includes the brokers, who “in an ideal world, will break $1 million in fee”.

On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the finest TV collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.