When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing again? What’s it about?

Stress-free, poignant, enjoyable and life-affirming, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is a kind of TV gems that simply works.

So we’re delighted the BBC has commissioned a 3rd sequence, giving us one other likelihood to look at two well-known associates having fun with their favorite passion.

So when is it on? And what’s the present all about? Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential to know!

When is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing again?



Followers received’t have to attend for much longer for the third sequence, which airs on Sunday August 23rd on BBC Two.

The present will kick off at 8pm and lasts for 30 minutes, with episodes airing weekly on the community.

Viewers may watch episodes on demand on BBC iPlayer.

The suspense is over! New sequence of Mortimer & Whitehouse:Gone Fishing begins Sunday August 23rd. BBC2. 20.00.#gonefishing pic.twitter.com/i0JC4o1dzx — Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (@MWGoneFishing) August 12, 2020

What is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Very merely, it’s two associates, going fishing and having a very good previous chat. Every week they set out seeking a unique species of fish in one other lovely a part of the nation.

Who’re Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse?

Two big forces in British comedy, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have stored the nation laughing for many years.

Bob works largely with comedy companion Vic Reeves, and the pair have appeared in all types of reveals collectively, from sketches to panel present Taking pictures Stars and even a drama, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). Bob is additionally famend for his sensible contributions when he seems as a panelist on Would I Lie To You?

Paul is greatest recognized for his sketch comedy, in The Quick Present and with Harry Enfield. He’s liable for some iconic characters, together with DJs Smashie and Nicey and the boys’s tailors who exclaim, “Fits you, Sir!”.

Are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse associates?

Sure! They’re correct mates, and have been associates for greater than 30 years after showing at a comedy competition in Montreal, the place Bob was performing with Vic Reeves, and Paul with Harry Enfield. In Bob’s phrases, they “gravitated” in the direction of one another and have been shut associates ever since.

It was their concept to pitch the present to the BBC – Bob had simply had main coronary heart surgical procedure and Paul wished to take him fishing afterwards. They thought it is likely to be enjoyable to convey the cameras alongside too, and how proper they have been.

Do I want to love fishing to take pleasure in this present?

Completely not. Whereas eager anglers will discover additional enjoyable within the sequence, it’s actually about two previous associates, laughing, speaking about life, sharing anecdotes and having fun with lovely countryside alongside the best way. It’s a tonic – you would possibly even discover it lowers your blood strain as you watch.

Is there a trailer for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

No trailer but, however we do have this behind-the-scenes footage from sequence three.

Behind the scenes. Shoot day 1, sequence 3. In your screens BBC2 Sunday at 8#gonefishing pic.twitter.com/56dUkPrW64 — Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (@MWGoneFishing) August 18, 2020

Sequence 1 and 2 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing can be found to look at on BBC iPlayer. A 3rd sequence is coming quickly to BBC Two on August 23rd.