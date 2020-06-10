When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing back on TV? What’s it about?

Enjoyable, poignant, enjoyable and life-affirming, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is a kind of TV gems that simply works.

So we’re delighted the BBC has commissioned a 3rd sequence, giving us one other likelihood to observe two well-known mates having fun with their favorite pastime.

Right here’s every thing you have to know in regards to the present…

What is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Very merely, it’s two mates, going fishing and having a superb outdated chat. Every week they set out looking for a distinct species of fish in one other lovely a part of the nation.

Who’re Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse?

Two big forces in British comedy, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have stored the nation laughing for many years.

Bob works principally with comedy associate Vic Reeves, and the pair have appeared in all types of reveals collectively, from sketches to panel present Capturing Stars and even a drama, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). Bob is additionally famend for his good contributions when he seems as a panelist on Would I Lie To You?

Paul is finest recognized for his sketch comedy, in The Quick Present and with Harry Enfield. He’s chargeable for some iconic characters, together with DJs Smashie and Nicey and the boys’s tailors who exclaim, “Fits you, Sir!”.

Are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse mates?

Sure! They’re correct mates, and have been mates for greater than 30 years after showing at a comedy pageant in Montreal, the place Bob was performing with Vic Reeves, and Paul with Harry Enfield. In Bob’s phrases, they “gravitated” in direction of one another and have been shut mates ever since.

It was their concept to pitch the present to the BBC – Bob had simply had main coronary heart surgical procedure and Paul wished to take him fishing afterwards. They thought it is perhaps enjoyable to convey the cameras alongside too, and how proper they had been.

Do I want to love fishing to get pleasure from this present?

Completely not. Whereas eager anglers will discover additional enjoyable within the sequence, it’s actually about two outdated mates, laughing, speaking about life, sharing anecdotes and having fun with lovely countryside alongside the way in which. It’s a tonic – you would possibly even discover it lowers your blood strain as you watch.

Is there a trailer for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

No trailer but, however we do have this beautiful video of Bob and Paul confirming they’ll be back for sequence three.

When is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing back on TV?

We’re nonetheless ready to listen to when sequence three will air. The present had gone into manufacturing pre-lockdown, however it’s not clear how a lot of the sequence they had been in a position movie, and how considerably the sequence shall be delayed.

Sequence 1 and 2 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing can be found to observe on BBC iPlayer. A 3rd sequence is coming quickly to BBC2. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Information.