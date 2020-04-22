When is Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story released on Netflix? What is it about?

We’re by no means too distant from Netflix‘s newest true crime documentary – and the following large launch on supply from the streaming large focuses on the case of Cyntoia Brown, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 on the age of simply 16.

The function size documentary charts the historical past of the high-profile case and the marketing campaign to grant her clemency – up to her eventual launch from jail final 12 months, following virtually a decade of authorized challenges.

Right here’s every part you want to know in regards to the sequence…

When is Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown released on Netflix?

The documentary arrives on the platform on Friday 29th April 2020.

Who is Cyntoia Brown?

Brown was on the centre of a controversial trial in Nashville in 2004, throughout which she confronted homicide expenses for the killing of 43-year-old Johnny Allen.

Regardless of being simply 16 on the time of the case, Brown confronted an grownup trial – after Metro Juvenile Courtroom Decide Betty Adams Inexperienced argued that it was an excessive amount of of a danger to the neighborhood to preserve her within the Juvenile Courtroom System.

Allen, who was an actual property agent, had allegedly paid Brown $150 for intercourse prior to the killing – and Brown by no means denied taking pictures him, however claimed that it had been an act of self-defence, somewhat than motivated by an intent to rob him because the prosecution had prompt.

Brown was discovered responsible of first-degree homicide, felony homicide and aggravated theft, and was sentenced to life imprisonment, nevertheless her case entered the general public highlight once more some years later after a marketing campaign to supply her clemency went viral and received help from a number of celebrities.

After a number of witnesses – together with her former prosecutor Preston Shipp and a few jail workers – testified on her behalf at a public listening to, Brown was finally released from jail, with Tennessee Governor Invoice Haslam stating: “Imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that may require her to serve at the very least 51 years earlier than even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh.”

What occurs in Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story?

The programme focuses on the unique trial and re-asses the case by exploring Brown’s traumatic childhood and by taking an in-depth have a look at the proof, highlighting perceived injustices relating to the 2004 verdict.

It additionally follows the marketing campaign to grant Brown clemency – a marketing campaign which received an enormous quantity of public help and earned endorsements from a slew of high-profile celebrities together with Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey.

In accordance to Netflix’s official synopsis, “the movie exhibits the complexity of a kid who was the product of three generations of violence towards ladies in her organic household.”

It continues: “And the way in 2019, after almost 10 years of authorized challenges, Governor Invoice Haslam granted her request for clemency…. following a gradual shift within the state for legislative change in juvenile sentencing legal guidelines and having seen proof of her maturity, training, and good habits as a prisoner.”

Is there a trailer?

There is certainly – and you may watch it beneath…

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story lands on Netflix on Friday 29th April.