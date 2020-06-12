When is My Brilliant Friend season 2 on TV?

HBO’s stunning and acclaimed adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels returns for a second season, focussing on the advanced relationship between two childhood pals: the self-contained, bookish Elena “Lenu”, and the dazzling, jealous Lila.

The books are framed by narration from acclaimed novelist Elena “Lenu” Greco, now aged and reflecting on her childhood in Naples, and particularly on her tough friendship with Lila, whose magnificence and cleverness outstripped Lenu’s personal – however who was trapped by circumstance and thus unable to fulfil her tutorial potential in the identical method Lenu was.

The second season is based mostly on Ferrante’s second novel within the collection, titled The Story of a New Identify, which like the primary e-book is set towards the cruel and oftentimes violent backdrop of Naples within the ’50s and ’60s.

In season two Lenu (Margherita Mazzucco) and Lila (Gaia Girace) are now not youngsters now however younger girls, with Lila newly married to the repugnant and bodily abusive Stefano. In the meantime Lenu is working to acquire a college training, and bettering on her artistic writing – however she finds her introduction to romance and intercourse to be nothing like she’d hoped.

The 2 girls additionally compete for the eye of older boy Nino, who is jealous of Lenu’s writing expertise (one thing she’s oblivious to).

Learn on for the whole lot you have to find out about My Brilliant Friend season two.

My Brilliant Friend season 2 launch date

For UK-based viewers, the collection is accessible for Sky Atlantic subscribers to look at from Friday 19th June.

My Brilliant Friend season 2 trailer

You’ll be able to watch HBO’s authentic trailer for season two under.

My Brilliant Friend forged: Who is returning?

Margherita Mazzucco performs Lenu, with Elisa Del Genio persevering with to visitor because the youthful model of the character. Likewise, Gaia Girace seems full-time with Ludovica Nasti guesting because the younger Lila.

Excluding Antonio Pennarella as Don Achille Carracci, the native mobster, a lot of the predominant forged is anticipated to be again for season two, with contemporary faces for the brand new episodes together with Giovanni Cannata as Armando Galiani, Professor Galiani’s son; Francesco Russo as Bruno Soccavo, Nino’s pal; Bruno Orlando as Franco Mari, Elena’s first boyfriend; Daria Deflorian as Adele Airota, Pietro Airota’s mom; and Matteo Cecchi as Pietro Airota, Elena’s second boyfriend.

