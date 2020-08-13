When is Netflix prequel Young Wallander on TV?

Each case leaves its mark. A minimum of, that’s in keeping with Young Wallander, the Netflix collection primarily based on the most effective promoting Kurt Wallander novels by Henning Mankell. Because the title suggests, the drama will observe a youthful model of the long-lasting Swedish detective – however with a twist.

Along with functioning as a prequel, the English-language present guarantees to be a “fashionable reimagining” – so there will likely be no leap again in time to accommodate Wallander’s youth, however slightly a youthful model of the detective transplanted into present-day Sweden.

Confused about what that may appear like? You’re in luck: Netflix has simply launched a number of first-look photographs for Young Wallander.

Learn on for all the pieces it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the six-part collection.

When is Young Wallander on Netflix?

Young Wallander will launch on Netflix on 3rd September 2020.

Young Wallander solid

Adam Pålsson will play Kurt Wallander, the youthful model of the position first originated by Krister Henriksson within the Swedish model of Wallander, and later Kenneth Branagh within the BBC model.

The six-part English-language drama will focus on “a contemporary reimagining of the legendary detective, Kurt Wallander, who should navigate the more and more violent setting of present-day Sweden,” in keeping with the present’s synopsis – and can delve into his “formative experiences”.

The synopsis continues, “When he is unable to save lots of a youngster from a ugly assault, Wallander should study to deal with his guilt with a view to clear up the crime. The story focuses on the formative experiences – skilled and private – confronted by Kurt as a lately graduated police officer in his early twenties.”

Starring alongside Pålsson will likely be a solid that includes each British and Swedish actors, together with: Richard Dillane as Superintendent Hemberg; Leanne Finest as Frida Rask; Ellise Chappell as Mona; Yasen Atour as Reza; and Charles Mnene as Bash.

Additionally that includes will likely be Jacob Collins-Levy (Karl-Axel Munck), Alan Emrys (Gustav Munck), Kiza Deen (Mariam).

Young Wallander trailer

On 13th August 2020, Netflix dropped the primary full trailer for Young Wallander. It options covert surveillance, automotive explosions and homicide. Tons and plenty of homicide.

It’s also possible to watch the official teaser trailer right here.

Young Wallander will launch on Netflix on 3rd September 2020 – try our lists of the finest collection on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.