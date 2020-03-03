When is Netflix releasing Money Heist part 4?

Money Heist – higher referred to as La Casa de Papel in its native Spain – is not solely the most-watched non-English present on Netflix, however one of many most-watched collection total on the streaming service.

Having stolen many viewers hearts, the breakout hit is returning for a fourth season or “part” – and it is going to be accessible very quickly certainly.

When is Money Heist again on Netflix?

The wait is almost over! Money Heist Part Four will hit Netflix on Friday third April 2020.

A date announcement video guarantees chaos, which actually is smart given the explosive ending to part three…

What’s going to occur in Money Heist Part 4?

*Warning: main spoilers for part three*

Money heist follows a gaggle of eight robbers – every code-named after cities by The Professor – who carry out advanced heists on Spanish monetary establishments. Part three ended with the robbers mid-way via a heist of the Financial institution of Spain, attaining their purpose of Rio’s launch from the police however at a heavy value – Nairobi was hit by a sniper’s bullet, and Lisbon was captured by the police.

We final noticed The Professor declaring DEFCON 2 to the police, so part 4 will little doubt see an escalation within the battle between the robbers and police – with doubtlessly lethal penalties, because the present has by no means shied away from killing characters earlier than. The season will doubtless see the workforce try to save lots of Nairobi’s life and stage a rescue operation for the captured Lisbon – as soon as all of them uncover she’s nonetheless alive – supplied they dwell lengthy sufficient to combat off one other police assault and escape the financial institution.

Who is within the forged of Money Heist Part 4?

The announcement trailer confirmed the return of Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon and Miguel Herrán as Rio. Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo De la Serna and Darko Peric additionally star.

The looks of Alba Flores within the trailer means that Nairobi is nonetheless alive – for now. Curiously Pedro Alonso is additionally within the trailer as Berlin, regardless of dying in part two – it is thought he’ll seem in additional flashbacks.

How can I watch Money Heist Part 4?

Whether or not you name it Money Heist or La Casa de Papel, the collection might be accessible to stream on Netflix.