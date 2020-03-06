When is Netflix’s 100 Humans on? And what is it about? – Everything you need to know about the new social experiment

Netflix are releasing a new social experiment, following the success of courting present Love Is Blind, which we nonetheless can’t recover from by the means!

Introducing 100 Humans, a take a look at which can see a lot of individuals – “100 people” to be exact – from numerous backgrounds collaborating in numerous experiments exploring age, intercourse, happiness and the numerous different facets of being human.

So, when is it on? And who’re the hosts?

Right here’s every little thing you need to know about the thrilling, new present…

When is 100 Humans on?

Season considered one of the present is set to air on Netflix on March 13.

What can viewers anticipate?

The sequence will comply with comic Zainab Johnson, and writers Sammy Obeid and Alie Ward as they put 100 adults of very completely different backgrounds by means of numerous experiments so as to determine facets of what it is to be human.

The trailer for sequence one explains: “Which intercourse is higher? What is with you and ft? Is there a proper means to use the rest room? We’re going to discover out the ugly reality at the moment. 100 human beings place themselves at the mercy of us on a mission to reply questions all of us have about human behaviour.”

Individuals can be put by means of a sure degree of “torture” as they check out completely different challenges, together with the ice bucket problem which includes dumping a bucket of ice water over an individual’s head to promote consciousness of the illness amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – which is also referred to as motor neuron illness and in the US as Lou Gehrig’s illness.

You’ll be able to watch the full trailer right here

Who’re the hosts?

The present is fronted by three hosts, who’ll every play a particular half in the experiments.

Zainab

Zainab Johnson is a author, slapstick comedian, actor and mannequin. She credit her distinctive model of comedy to her life whereas rising up as considered one of 13 siblings in a Muslim family in Harlem.

She is recognized for her work in the TV sequence American KOKO and internet sequence Avant Guardians. Her newest enterprise is Amazon’s new sci-fi comedy Add, which she’ll be an everyday on.

Sammy

Finest recognized for performing 1,000 nights of comedy in a row (a present world report), Sammy is an American author and slapstick comedian.

He has launched one comedy album, Get Humorous or Die Tryin.

His comedy is recognized for its “analytic model filled with wordplay, intelligent misdirection and ethnic humor riffing on his Center Jap roots” – he’s Lebanese-American.

He has been featured on America’s Received Expertise, and Final Comedian Standing.

Alie

Alison Ann “Alie” Ward is an American author, actress, and tv and podcast host.

Alie has written for L.A. Weekly and the Los Angeles Occasions, and She has appeared in a handful of TV reveals, together with Nash Bridges

She is at the moment a correspondent for the CBS sequence Innovation Nation.

100 Humans airs on March 13, solely on Netflix