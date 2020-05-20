When is Netherlands v England at Euro 96 on ITV?

Stay sport is creeping ever-closer, however till the grand restart we will nonetheless absorb sensational moments from the previous with ITV exhibiting all of Euro 96 throughout their platforms.

England’s video games in opposition to Switzerland and Scotland have already been proven, with Group A finely poised going into the ultimate group conflict in opposition to the Netherlands.

The Three Lions had been stage on factors with the Dutch aspect, although boasted a slight benefit on objective distinction. A defeat for England might have opened the door for Scotland to steal into the subsequent spherical at their expense.

Try our information to watching Netherlands v England at Euro 96.

When is Netherlands v England on ITV?

The match will likely be proven on the night of Wednesday 20th Might 2020 as a part of ITV’s Euro 96 Relived schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v England kicks off from 6:30pm.

What channel is Netherlands v England?

You may tune in to observe Netherlands v England on ITV4.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to reside stream the sport by way of ITV Hub.

Who gained Netherlands v England at Euro 96?

Was it ever doubtful? England stormed to a memorable 4-1 victory over the Netherlands after flying out of the traps within the second half to place the end result to mattress.

Alan Shearer scored a penalty to edge England into the lead following a decent first half.

Teddy Sheringham notched twice within the second half earlier than the hour mark, with one other Shearer objective sandwiched between to place England 4-Zero up.

Patrick Kluivert snatched what seemed to be a comfort objective as England topped the group, although that strike ensured the Netherlands would progress to the subsequent spherical forward of Scotland based mostly on objectives scored.