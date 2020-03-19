General News

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

March 19, 2020
2 Min Read

Dereck Chisora faces a mighty take a look at when Oleksandr Usyk jets into the UK for his second struggle on UK soil.

Chisora – the self-titled Conflict Machine – has gained three bouts since being KO’d by Dillian Whyte in December 2018.

He’ll hope to place on a present towards undefeated Ukrainian star Usyk who just lately moved as much as the heavyweight division and is angling for a shot at Anthony Joshua within the not too distant future.

Try all the newest particulars about Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

Usyk v Chisora will happen on Saturday 23rd Could 2020.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

The principle occasion – Usyk v Chisora – is anticipated to go forward from 11:00pm UK time (6:00pm ET).

The place is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora held?

The struggle will happen on the O2 Area in London, the placement of Chisora’s final six fights.

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora undercard

TBC

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in UK

Followers can tune in to watch Chisora’s newest struggle on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The value is but to be introduced.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in USA

US followers can watch the struggle on DAZN.

