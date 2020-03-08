When is Outlander season 5 released? What’s going to happen?

The time-travelling romance returns, as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to construct their new life collectively in pre-revolutionary America. Following a cliffhanger ending final season, what’s going to season 5 of Outlander maintain for the Frasers?

“Followers can relaxation assured their beloved Claire and Jamie might be again dealing with new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons 5 and 6 as we delve into American historical past and proceed the story of the Frasers as they settle within the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht mentioned in an announcement in Might of 2018.

We additionally know the fifth season might be primarily based on the fifth e book within the sequence The Fiery Cross… Learn on for plot particulars and predictions.

When is Outlander season 5 launched?

Season 5 of Outlander will start airing weekly on Sunday 16th February 2020 within the USA, which means that new episodes will arrive on Amazon Prime Video within the UK each Monday from 17th February 2020.

What’s going to occur in Outlander season 5?

Based mostly on The Fiery Cross, the fifth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s sequence, the occasions of the corresponding fifth season will kick off pretty quickly after the cliffhanger finale of season 4, which noticed Jamie (Sam Heughan) obtain an order from Governor Tryon to discover and kill his godfather, Murtagh.

“Season 5, we basically choose up the place we left them,” Richard Rankin, who performs Roger, instructed RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “There’s somewhat passage of time, however there’s quite a bit going on for all the characters, and there’s a number of new relationships to be solid.”

RadioTimes.com may that the sequence will function not one, however TWO weddings, whereas there may also be one other battle…

Community Starz’s synopsis for season 5 reads: “As Claire is aware of all too properly, buddies, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching in the direction of Revolution, with members of the elite ruling lessons struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Motion.

“In opposition to this backdrop, which quickly heralds the start of the brand new American nation, Claire and Jamie are pressured to ask themselves simply how far they’re keen to go to defend their residence, and praying there might be no motive to mild the fiery cross, an historic Scottish name to arms.”

Collection producer Toni Graphia has additionally revealed that whereas season 4 was about “residence,” season 5 will centre on the theme of “household”.

“Who is household? How do you retain them collectively? How do you defend them? What makes a household? How do you take care of your loved ones? In fact, if you realize the e book, and what e book we’re on, you realize, it provides quite a bit,” she instructed Digital Spy. “It’s quite a bit concerning the coming storm, I’d say… this roughly follows the trail of American historical past.”

Is there a first-look clip from Outlander season 5?

We’ve additionally been given a first-look clip from sequence 5 episode one, launched by the solid, which sees a touching flashback to Jamie and Murtagh’s relationship when the previous was nonetheless a younger boy, earlier than returning to America the place Jamie is serving to his future-son-in-law put together for his marriage ceremony day to his beloved daughter — together with a humorous second when he’s pressured to assist Roger shave…

At a starry New York Comedian Con panel for the present, Balfe additionally teased that Claire can be flexing her surgical expertise within the New World…

Look out for a model new surgical procedure this season and plenty of superb Claire medical moments. “I get to do plenty of completely different operations this season and it is fairly cool.” –@caitrionambalfe #Outlander #NYCC — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 5, 2019

Whereas within the full-length trailer (under) we additionally uncover that Roger desires to return residence to the 20th century, one thing that Brianna protests: “Our household are right here.”

Roger and Jamie’s relationship final season was fraught to say the least, after Jamie brutally beat his son-in-law following a case of mistaken id.

“There’s quite a bit going on for the connection in the beginning of this season,” Rankin mentioned of Roger and Jamie’s relationship in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

“They don’t actually know one another, they’re a bit not sure of one another; clearly Jamie performed an enormous half in what occurred to Roger and what he had to undergo, by season 4, so I’m positive Roger received’t have utterly let that go.

“They’re household, they’re kin — they do already, whether or not they like to admit it or not, have a connection. And so they have a really deep connection by blood, anyway, they’re each MacKenzies. So I hope to see them forge a powerful relationship by the approaching seasons. I’d like to suppose so.”

Returning are Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna, Claire and Jamie’s daughter), and Richard Rankin (Roger), whereas Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh is additionally set to return (regardless of his character being killed off within the books). You’ll be able to learn our full solid checklist right here.

There’s a brand new addition to the solid too, in furry type.

When did manufacturing and filming begn?

Final Might we had our first behind-the-scenes glimpse at Fraser’s Ridge, as manufacturing started in Scotland.

“The journey continues,” Heughan teased, and we additionally had our first glimpse of Brianna’s child.

“We’re all right here for that one thing particular that followers are going to be excited to see,” Sophie Skelton (Brianna) mentioned in the course of the clip. Might she be referring to a marriage between her character, Brianna, and Roger?

The clan’s all right here. See what our solid and crew have been up to on the set of #Outlander Season 5. pic.twitter.com/TwylwK7Yfp — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) Might 6, 2019

Additionally, in April Caitriona Balfe posted a behind-the-scenes tease exhibiting the script – don’t fear it was a spoiler free tease.

She additionally shared a behind the scenes video saying: “And so it begins……. Season 5 (yep that’s 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE ? ) prep time !!!! Excuse the shrill shouting however I used to be very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the unimaginable new set he and his group of genius artisans have constructed !!! Get READY!!”

Not to be neglected, Sam Heughan has additionally shared a photograph of varied members the solid and crew (with govt producer Matt B. Roberts on the third left).

Is there an Outlander season 5 trailer?

Sure! First, a teaser premiered at New York Comedian Con in October 2019, at a star-studded Outlander panel that includes sequence stars together with Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Teasing extra potential time-travel for the Frasers, you’ll be able to watch it under…

There’s additionally a first-look picture of Claire and Jamie, staring adoringly into each other’s eyes.

Your first picture from Season 5 is right here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 16, 2019

The present additionally launched a brand new teaser for New York Comedian-Con 2019…

This was adopted by an extended sequence trailer launched in January 2020, with Claire asking Jamie, “Do you ever really feel as if the whole lot’s pointing you in the direction of one thing? Area. Time. Historical past? I’m grateful for every single day we’ve.”

And additional clips teasing the way forward for Outlander’s feminine characters in sequence 5…

Spoiler alert: Fraser’s Ridge isn’t actually in North Carolina. Scotland is the primary location used for filming Outlander, standing in for North America this season.

What number of episodes will there be?

Seasons 5 and 6 will each get 12 episodes. If that appears brief to you, that’s as a result of it is. It’s the shortest order but from Starz. To offer you a comparability, season Four was 13 episodes lengthy, which is the traditional quantity for American sequence.

We’ll hold updating this web page with the newest information so test again for updates.