When is Ozark season 4 coming to Netflix? Latest news and what you need to know

Ozark dropped its third season again in March and followers have spent the final two months ready to hear whether or not the gripping Netflix present might be returning.

Jason Bateman (Arrested Growth) and Laura Linney (The Large C) star as a married couple, compelled to uproot their lives and household to the mountainous Ozarks after a cash laundering scheme goes drastically unsuitable.

Removed from laying low, Marty (Bateman) shortly will get concerned with native criminals and begins getting ready a fair larger scheme, one which places their lives on the road.

There’s purpose to be optimistic, on condition that viewing figures surged for Ozark in collection three regardless of the 2 yr wait, leaving many followers – outdated and new – left in search of solutions: will Marty and Wendy outrun their enemies? Will they take a take care of the FBI or will their luck run out?

Right here’s all the pieces we know thus far about the way forward for Ozark on Netflix…

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Nothing has been formally introduced by Netflix simply but, however the streaming big could be silly to kill off such a well-liked drama – particularly because it sounds just like the crew behind Ozark are up for making extra.

Jason Bateman, who performs Marty, instructed Collider in April that the Ozark crew are hopeful {that a} fourth season will occur.

“There is not an official pickup for Season 4,” the actor stated, in an interview. “We’re all working below the hope it is going to occur. It’s Netflix’s norm to look forward to a present to premiere and gather the information for weeks two, three, and 4 and see if there’s an viewers there to justify a further season.

“So, I suppose we’re in that interval proper now. However, I know [showrunner] Chris Mundy and his crew are exhausting at work determining what that fourth season could be if that official pick-up lands.”

Mundy has beforehand stated that, if all goes to plan, Ozark ought to run for round 5 seasons – though it feels like there’s some flexibility on the precise quantity.

“We’ve all the time talked about it as 5 seasons,” he stated throughout a panel dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter. “It could possibly be 4, it could possibly be seven… however that all the time appeared like an excellent quantity to us.”

And though he didn’t but have a selected total ending in thoughts, he defined: “We’re constructing little issues in, if we carry on observe for the emotional ending we’re guessing we’ll have.”

When will season 4 of Ozark be launched on Netflix?

If season 4 is commissioned, we could have fairly a while to wait earlier than its obtainable to stream on Netflix.

Season one got here out in July 2017, adopted by season two in August 2018. Season three took a bit longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, in regular instances, RadioTimes.com predicts we could possibly be a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

In April, Jason Bateman instructed Collider that every season requires 4 months of writing and six months of manufacturing, including: “I believe the quickest we will flip round a full season, from beginning the writes room to having Netflix push it out, is principally 12 months. There’s simply no approach to do it any faster.”

However in fact, these are a far cry from regular instances and the tv trade has been vastly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has stalled manufacturing on nearly each main drama collection that had been due to movie.

UK broadcasters have not too long ago drawn up tips for filming in the course of the COVID-19 disaster and it’s protected to assume the US will implement its personal measures quickly sufficient, given the sheer quantity of tv produced within the nation.

What occurred in Ozark season 3?

As we’ve come to count on from the drama, season three managed to pack an terrible lot of motion into its ten episode run.

The collection noticed Marty taken captive by crime boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), whereas issues weren’t any extra rosy for Wendy who was compelled to put successful out on her personal brother in a bid to save the remainder of her household from the wrath of the cartel.

In the meantime the collection additionally noticed the Ruth develop more and more sad together with her connection to the Byrdes – finally seeing her be part of with Darlene and agree a take care of the KC Mob.

What is going to occur in season 4 of Ozark?

The top of season three noticed Marty and Wendy Byrde working extra intently with the Navarro cartel than ever, after crime boss Omar Navarro introduced that this was the start of elevated cooperation between the three of them. The Byrdes had received Navarro over by working (briefly) with the FBI to finish the gang battle by bringing down the rival Lagunas cartel.

We additionally count on to see extra on Ruth and her determination to lower ties with the Byrdes – how will issues work out for her, Darlene and the KC Mob?

Season 4 can also take a look at Wendy’s determination to let her brother Ben die and what have an effect on this might need on her and the remainder of her household – significantly Jonah Byrde who took his uncle’s loss of life badly.

It stays to be seen what would occur in season 4, however there are many unfinished storylines to choose again up! The present’s lead author Craig Mundy stated: “I believe it is going to be about if the Byrdes can they flip the most important mistake of their lives into this enormous benefit, and how a lot will karma meet up with them in the event that they do?”

Did Helen die in Ozark?

That’s proper, Ben wasn’t the one character to meet an premature finish in season 4, as Helen Pierce was murdered by Navarro proper in entrance of the Byrdes.

The cartel lawyer had wished Marty and Wendy useless in order that she might take over their enterprise, making her one among Ozark’s most threatening antagonists – that is, till she was unexpectedly shot within the head in Mexico.

Hiro Koda, the stunt coordinator who orchestrated the brutal scene, instructed Specific.co.uk: “When Helen was killed on the finish, that was a really difficult sequence to do. It turned out completely and appeared superb however we had to work out her placement.

“We had to work out how a lot particles and blood would come out on high of Wendy and Marty, and seeing her fall – there have been no stunt doubles. It’s about exact timings.”

Helen had been performed by English actress Janet McTeer, whose previous credit embrace Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix and Glenn Shut drama Albert Nobbs, for which she was Oscar nominated.

Who’s in Ozark’s solid?

Whereas casting has but to be confirmed, we will make an excellent stab at predicting which core Ozark solid members will return – primarily based primarily on who’s nonetheless alive.

Jason Bateman leads the solid of Ozark as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. We are able to additionally count on to see extra of their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner).

Different key solid members embrace Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as cartel boss Omar Navarro.

It stays to be seen whether or not a few of the supporting characters will nonetheless be a part of the story, together with FBI Particular Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), Frank Cosgrove Jr (Joseph Sikora) or Sam Dermody (Kevin L Johnson).

We received’t, in fact, be seeing any extra of Helen Piece (Janet McTeer) after Omar had her killed; nor will we see extra of Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) after his premature loss of life or Marty and Wendy’s therapist Sue (Marylouise Burke) who met the same grisly destiny.

The place is Ozark filmed?

The drama is set round Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri – however not a lot of it is truly filmed there. A lot of the filming takes place round Atlanta, Georgia, the place the manufacturing crew makes use of Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier.

