When is Ozark season 4 coming to Netflix? Latest news and what you need to know

The third and most up-to-date collection of Ozark arrived in March 2020 and followers have spent the previous few months ready on tenterhooks to hear whether or not the gripping Netflix present will probably be returning for a fourth run.

Jason Bateman (Arrested Improvement) and Laura Linney (The Large C) star as a married couple, compelled to uproot their lives and household to the mountainous Ozarks after a cash laundering scheme goes drastically unsuitable.

Removed from laying low, Marty (Bateman) shortly will get concerned with native criminals and begins making ready an excellent greater scheme, one which places their lives on the road – over and over once more.

There’s motive to be optimistic, provided that viewing figures surged for Ozark in collection three regardless of the 2 12 months wait, leaving many followers – outdated and new – left in search of solutions: will Marty and Wendy outrun their enemies? Will they take a take care of the FBI or will their luck run out?

Right here’s every thing we know to this point about the way forward for Ozark on Netflix…

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Nothing has been formally introduced by Netflix simply but, however the streaming big can be very unlikley to kill off such a preferred drama – particularly because it sounds just like the workforce behind Ozark are up for making extra.

Jason Bateman, who performs Marty, informed Collider in April that the Ozark workforce are hopeful {that a} fourth season will occur.

“There is not an official pickup for Season 4,” the actor mentioned, in an interview. “We’re all working below the hope it is going to occur. It’s Netflix’s norm to look ahead to a present to premiere and accumulate the information for weeks two, three, and 4 and see if there’s an viewers there to justify a further season.

“So, I suppose we’re in that interval proper now. However, I know [showrunner] Chris Mundy and his workforce are arduous at work determining what that fourth season can be if that official pick-up lands.”

Mundy has beforehand mentioned that, if all goes to plan, Ozark ought to run for round 5 seasons – though it appears like there’s some flexibility on the precise quantity.

“We’ve at all times talked about it as 5 seasons,” he mentioned throughout a panel dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter. “It may very well be 4, it may very well be seven… however that at all times appeared like quantity to us.”

And though he didn’t but have a particular total ending in thoughts, he defined: “We’re constructing little issues in, if we carry on monitor for the emotional ending we’re guessing we’ll have.”

When will season 4 of Ozark be launched on Netflix?

If season 4 is commissioned, we might have fairly a while to wait earlier than its out there to stream on Netflix.

Season one got here out in July 2017, adopted by season two in August 2018. Season three took a little bit longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, in regular occasions, RadioTimes.com predicts we may very well be a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

In April, Jason Bateman informed Collider that every season requires 4 months of writing and six months of manufacturing, including: “I believe the quickest we will flip round a full season, from beginning the writes room to having Netflix push it out, is principally 12 months. There’s simply no means to do it any faster.”

However after all, these are a far cry from regular occasions and the tv business has been vastly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has stalled manufacturing on just about each main drama collection that had been due to movie.

UK broadcasters have not too long ago drawn up pointers for filming throughout the COVID-19 disaster and it’s secure to assume the US will implement its personal measures quickly sufficient, given the sheer quantity of tv produced within the nation.

What occurred in Ozark season 3?

As we’ve come to count on from the drama, season three managed to pack an terrible lot of motion into its ten episode run.

The collection noticed Marty taken captive by crime boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), whereas issues weren’t any extra rosy for Wendy who was compelled to put a success out on her personal brother in a bid to save the remainder of her household from the wrath of the cartel.

In the meantime the collection additionally noticed the Ruth develop more and more sad along with her connection to the Byrdes – ultimately seeing her be part of with Darlene and agree a take care of the KC Mob.

What’s going to occur in season 4 of Ozark?

The tip of season three noticed Marty and Wendy Byrde working extra intently with the Navarro cartel than ever, after crime boss Omar Navarro introduced that this was the start of elevated cooperation between the three of them. The Byrdes had received Navarro over by working (briefly) with the FBI to finish the gang struggle by bringing down the rival Lagunas cartel.

We additionally count on to see extra on Ruth and her resolution to lower ties with the Byrdes – how will issues work out for her, Darlene and the KC Mob?

Season 4 may additionally have a look at Wendy’s resolution to let her brother Ben die and what have an effect on this might need on her and the remainder of her household – notably Jonah Byrde who took his uncle’s loss of life badly.

It stays to be seen what would occur in season 4, however there are many unfinished storylines to decide again up! The present’s lead author Craig Mundy mentioned: “I believe it will likely be about if the Byrdes can they flip the largest mistake of their lives into this big benefit, and how a lot will karma meet up with them in the event that they do?”

Did Helen die in Ozark?

That’s proper, Ben wasn’t the one character to meet an premature finish in season 4, as Helen Pierce was murdered by Navarro proper in entrance of the Byrdes.

The cartel lawyer had wished Marty and Wendy useless in order that she may take over their enterprise, making her considered one of Ozark’s most threatening antagonists – that is, till she was unexpectedly shot within the head in Mexico.

Hiro Koda, the stunt coordinator who orchestrated the brutal scene, informed Categorical.co.uk: “When Helen was killed on the finish, that was a really difficult sequence to do. It turned out completely and appeared superb however we had to work out her placement.

“We had to work out how a lot particles and blood would come out on high of Wendy and Marty, and seeing her fall – there have been no stunt doubles. It’s about exact timings.”

Helen had been performed by English actress Janet McTeer, whose previous credit embrace Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix and Glenn Shut drama Albert Nobbs, for which she was Oscar nominated.

Is Ben Davis undoubtedly useless?

Wendy’s brother Ben options closely within the third collection of Ozark and is pivotal to the fast-moving remaining few episodes. And though clearly the plot leads us to imagine that Ben is killed, some followers stay satisfied that there’s an extra twist to are available in that plot. We don’t truly see the physique, and there is hypothesis amongst fan communities on-line that maybe there’s extra to the loss of life than we’re led to imagine – and maybe we will probably be seeing extra from Ben in a season 4?

Who’s in Ozark’s solid?

Whereas casting has but to be confirmed, we will make stab at predicting which core Ozark solid members will return – based mostly primarily on who’s nonetheless alive.

Jason Bateman leads the solid of Ozark as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. We will additionally count on to see extra of their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner).

Different key solid members embrace Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as cartel boss Omar Navarro.

It stays to be seen whether or not a few of the supporting characters will nonetheless be a part of the story, together with FBI Particular Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), Frank Cosgrove Sr (John Bedford Lloyd) or Sam Dermody (Kevin L Johnson).

We received’t, after all, be seeing any extra of Helen Piece (Janet McTeer) after Omar had her killed; nor will we see extra of Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) after his premature loss of life or Marty and Wendy’s therapist Sue (Marylouise Burke) who met the same grisly destiny.

The place is Ozark filmed?

The drama is set round Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri – however not a lot of it is truly filmed there. A lot of the filming takes place round Atlanta, Georgia, the place the manufacturing workforce makes use of Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier.

