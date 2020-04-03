When is Ozark season 4 released on Netflix?

With the Ozark season three finale hinting at far more to return, followers of the Netflix drama are already ready impatiently for extra. What occurs subsequent for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney)? Will they outrun their enemies – or will their luck run out?

Right here’s every little thing we all know thus far about the way forward for Ozark…

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Nothing has been formally introduced by Netflix simply but. However the streaming big can be silly to kill off such a preferred drama – and it sounds just like the workforce behind Ozark are up for making extra.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has beforehand mentioned that, if all goes to plan, Ozark ought to run for 5 seasons.

“We’ve at all times talked about it as 5 seasons,” he mentioned throughout a panel dialogue with the Hollywood Reporter. “It might be 4, it might be seven… however that at all times appeared like quantity to us.”

And though he didn’t but have a particular general ending in thoughts, he defined: “we’re constructing little issues in, if we hold on monitor for the emotional ending we’re guessing we’ll have.”

When will season 4 of Ozark be released?

If season 4 is commissioned, we should still have a short while to attend earlier than it hits our screens.

Season one got here out in July 2017, adopted by season two in August 2018. Season three took a little bit longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, we might be taking a look at a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

Nevertheless, the TV trade is much more unpredictable than ever for the time being due to the disruption of the coronavirus epidemic. So we’ll simply have to take a seat tight and see what occurs!

