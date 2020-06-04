When is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on TV? What’s it about?

Sadly the summer season 2020 schedules received’t be as we pictured them. There’s no Glastonbury, no Olympics, no Wimbledon and no Euro 2020 soccer matches to look ahead to, both.

With TV productions solely simply getting up and operating once more, and repeats filling the airwaves, we’d like somebody to step in and cheer us up. Enter former England footballer Peter Crouch because the surprising hero set to avoid wasting our summer season schedules.

Peter is livening up Saturday nights with a model new leisure present that guarantees to fill the void left by an absence of sport and music.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know up to now about Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer…

When is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on TV?

The present is meant to make up for cancelled summer season occasions such because the Euros, which might have began in June. So, unsurprisingly, the present begins this month.

Tune into BBC One this Saturday evening at 9.15pm.

What is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer about?

The BBC has described Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer as “a one-stop store of summery leisure” that goals to present “the British public just a little little bit of all the massive summer season occasions which were taken away”.

It’s a spread leisure present fronted by the England striker, Maya Jama and Alex Horne, which is able to embrace stay music, sports activities motion, comedy skits and celeb company – all largely achieved via video hyperlinks, though the three most important presenters will likely be broadcasting responsibly from a studio. Peter has additionally been out and about filming stunts he would by no means have been allowed to do throughout his footballing profession for danger of damage, like skydiving.

The present is a direct response to the coronavirus outbreak so it will incorporate parts of music festivals, sports activities tournaments and stay occasions which have all been cancelled, and can forgo a studio viewers in favour of on-line fan interactions.

Who will seem on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer?

Peter is co-hosting with former BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, in addition to Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and his comedy band the Horne Part.

There will likely be celeb company on each present, making use of Peter’s A-Checklist contacts guide.

The primary episode of the sequence options chat with Peter’s former England teammate Rio Ferdinand and comic Chris Ramsey. Athletes Mo Farah and Ellie Simmonds will be a part of Peter for this week’s sporting event and Peter is going skydiving with pal and footballer Jermaine Jenas… in a socially distanced approach in fact! There can even be a efficiency from musician Serge Pizzorno.

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer airs on Saturday evening, BBC One at 9.15pm To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.