When is Pieces of Her released on Netflix? What is it about? Who is in the cast?

Karin Slaughter’s 2018 thriller Pieces of Her is the newest best-selling novel to get the Netflix remedy – with an adaptation on the method later in 2020.

A brand new collection being tailored from a critically acclaimed novel is motive sufficient to get a bit excited, however throw in the incontrovertible fact that Hereditary star Toni Collette is set to star in a lead position and it’s secure to say that this one appears very promising certainly.

Right here’s every thing we all know to this point…

When is Pieces of Her released on Netflix?

We’re nonetheless awaiting an official air-date, however the eight-episode collection is anticipated to reach sooner or later later in 2020. When we get extra concrete information we’ll replace the web page accordingly.

What is Pieces of Her about?

The story centres round 30-year-old Andrea (or Andy, as she is extra generally recognized) who will get caught up in a mass capturing incident whereas on a visit to the mall along with her mom. She watches as her mom simply handles the state of affairs – however the incident alters her perspective of her mom perpetually.

When assorted individuals from her mom’s previous hold cropping up, circumstances dictate that Andy should escape – and as she does so she finds herself desperately making an attempt to determine extra about her household historical past.

Who is in the solid of Pieces of Her?

Bella Heathcote will co-star alongside Toni Collette in Pieces Of Her, an 8-episode collection tailored from Karin Slaughter’s best-selling e-book about an act of violence that rocks a sleepy Georgia city in addition to the bond between a mom and her daughter. pic.twitter.com/uZfowI0DFi — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) February 26, 2020

As talked about above, the most high-profile identify connected to the collection is Toni Collette, who will likely be enjoying Andy’s mom Laura.

The position of Andy herself will likely be performed by Bella Heathcote, recognized for her flip as Nicole Dörmer on The Man in the Excessive Citadel.

No additional casting has been introduced as but, however we’ll be maintaining our eyes peeled for extra information!