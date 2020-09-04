When is Power Book II: Ghost available to watch?

Since smash-hit crime drama Power lately ended its six-season run, followers have been left looking out for one thing to fill its house on the TV schedules.

Happily, a model new spin-off collection guarantees to do exactly that, increasing the world of the present with a model new story set shortly after the ultimate episode of Power.

This time, Michael Rainey Jr’s Tariq St Patrick is within the lead, as he finds himself torn between shedding his father’s legacy and saving his struggling household.

Right here’s every part you want to learn about Power Book II: Ghost:

When is Power Book II: Ghost launch date?

Power Book II: Ghost will start airing on Sunday sixth September in the US.

The place to watch Power Book II: Ghost – Is it on Netflix?

Followers within the US will probably be in a position to watch Power Book II: Ghost on Starz, the identical broadcaster that aired the unique collection. The present will premiere on Sunday sixth September at 9pm.

Nonetheless, these wishing to watch Power Book II: Ghost within the UK can have to entry the collection barely in another way by Amazon Prime Video.

The present will probably be unique to Amazon Prime Video channel Starzplay, available for £4.99/month, however solely available to these already subscribed to Prime.

Which means UK followers want two ongoing streaming memberships to watch Power Book II: Ghost, making it far much less handy than the unique collection which was housed solely on Netflix.

Power Book II: Ghost is not going to be coming to Netflix any time within the foreseeable future.

What is Power Book II: Ghost about?

Choosing up only a few brief days after the ultimate episode of Power, Book II sees Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) deal with the earth-shattering fallout, as his mom faces costs for a homicide she didn’t commit.

Can he ever hope to escape his father’s looming legacy?

Who is within the solid of Power Book II: Ghost?

Michael Rainey Jr performs the lead position of Tariq St Patrick, which he reprises from the unique Power collection, with Naturi Naughton additionally returning as Tasha St Patrick.

Musician and Umbrella Academy star Mary J Blige is becoming a member of the collection in a brand new position, together with rapper and songwriter Technique Man.

The principal solid additionally consists of Paige Hurd (All people Hates Chris), Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) and Shane Johnson, reprising the position of Cooper Saxe from Power.

Is there a Power Book II: Ghost trailer?

You will get a primary have a look at the hotly anticipated new collection beneath:

Power Book II: Ghost is available on Starzplay from Sunday sixth September. When you’re searching for one thing else to watch, try our TV Information.