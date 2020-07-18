When is Prodigal Son on Sky and NOW TV in the UK?

How do you take care of the incontrovertible fact that your loving father is a sadistic serial killer? That’s the downside that’s been going through Malcolm Brilliant since he was somewhat boy – and although he’s turned his abilities to changing into a felony psychologist, he’s nonetheless struggling.

Michael Sheen and Tom Payne star as father and son in this US drama, now set to air on Sky.

Right here’s every part you want to learn about the thrilling drama.

When is Prodigal Son on TV in the UK?

CONFIRMED: Prodigal Son begins on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 9pm on Sky One. The drama will even be accessible on NOW TV.

In the US, the present has already aired on Fox – with a 20-episode run starting in September 2019 and lasting by to April.

What is Prodigal Son about?

Malcolm Brilliant (Tom Payne) is a serial killer profiler, these days of the FBI and now working with the NYPD. And he is aware of quite a bit about how killers suppose and how their minds work, as a result of his personal father, a proficient thoracic surgeon referred to as Dr Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), was a infamous serial killer himself – till his crimes have been found and he ended up behind bars.

For ten years, Malcolm hasn’t visited his dad. Since his father’s true id was revealed when he was only a youngster, he has suffered from excessive nightmares, tremors, night time terrors, insomnia and psychological trauma.

However now a brand new spate of murders forces Malcolm to grasp that his father may need helpful data for him. For his half, Dr Whitly (aka “The Surgeon”) is nonetheless determined to bond along with his prodigal son, believing that they’re “the identical”. Can the two navigate their unusual father-and-son relationship?

Throughout 20 episodes, Malcolm works alongside his longtime mentor Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips) at the NYPD in addition to detectives Dani (Aurora Perrineua) and JT (Frank Harts) and health worker Dr Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena).

He additionally should take care of his manipulative, wealthy, alcoholic mom Jessica (Bellamy Younger) and his good, regular, formidable TV reporter sister Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage).

Is there a trailer for Prodigal Son?

Sure! Check out this:

Who is in the solid of Prodigal Son?

Main the solid are Michael Sheen and Tom Payne.

English actor Payne, who began out as Brett in Waterloo Highway, is greatest recognized for taking part in Paul “Jesus” Rovia in The Strolling Useless.

Sheen’s most up-to-date roles embrace Good Omens, Quiz, the lockdown drama Staged, Dolittle, and The Good Struggle. He’s additionally starred in Masters of Intercourse, Frost/Nixon, The Queen and The Particular Relationship (as Tony Blair), and Midnight in Paris.

Becoming a member of them in the solid are Keiko Agena (of Gilmore Ladies), Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineua, Frank Harts, Bellamy Younger, Charlayne Woodard, Esau Pritchett, Dermot Mulroney, Kasjan Wilson, and Molly Griggs.

Will there be a second season?

Sure! In Could 2020, Prodigal Son was renewed for a second season – having simply completed its US broadcast in April.

Fox Leisure exec Michael Thorn mentioned the community was “thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate.”

Prodigal Son begins 28th July on Sky and NOW TV. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV Information.