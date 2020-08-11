When is Project Power released in Netflix? What is it about?

There might need been a significant lack of recent movies in cinemas this yr as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however there’s been no stopping the regular stream of recent Netflix film releases.

Following huge hits similar to Extraction, Eurovision Music Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga and The Outdated Guard, the streamer now has one other blockbuster arriving on the platform: Project Power.

The movie boasts an A-Checklist solid and an intriguing premise – learn on for all the pieces you might want to know.

When is Project Power released on Netflix?

The movie lands on the streaming platform on Friday 14th August.

Who is in the solid of Project Power?

The movie is headed up by Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), who takes on the lead function of Artwork – and he is joined in the solid by Joseph Gordon Levitt (Inception) and The Deuce star Dominique Fishback.

Different supporting gamers embody Machine Gun Kelly (Hen Field), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Amy Landecker (A Critical Man) and Allen Maldonado (Black-ish).

What is Project Power about?

The movie follows Artwork, an ex-serviceman with a “private vendetta” who lives in a world the place it is doable to take a capsule that may give the person tremendous powers for 5 minutes, together with invisibility or turning into bullet proof – however which additionally comes with a danger of loss of life.

Artwork be a part of forces with a teenaged drug vendor performed by Dominique Fishback and a police officer performed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt as they try and put a cease to the capsule’s creators.

Project Power trailer

You may check out the action-packed first trailer under:

Try our lists of the greatest TV exhibits on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information