When is Queer Eye season 6 released on Netflix?

We coronary heart Queer Eye. It’s simply probably the most joyous, significant and splendidly accepting piece of tv, and the transformation of the heroes’ lives is unbelievable to observe.

If you happen to binged season 5 approach too quick, you’re unsure determined to know the whole lot potential about season six of the hit Netflix collection.

Look no additional, we’ve acquired you lined. Right here’s the whole lot you could know concerning the upcoming Queer Eye season six.

Will there be one other collection of Queer Eye? When will or not it’s on Netflix?

Sure! Don’t you are worried, season six has already been commissioned and has even began filming.

No transmission date has been confirmed but, and filming was paused on account of the coronavirus pandemic – so it might be a short while earlier than we get new episodes to binge. However they’re positively coming.

The place are the Fab 5 going for the following collection of Queer Eye?

They’re off to Texas! There’s even a photograph of them on social media posing by an indication saying, “Queer Eye, probably the most fabulous factor in Texas since chaps.” Cute. Texas is a part of the “Bible Belt” of America, a historically conservative state, so it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how our boys get on there.

Seize a Texas-sized field of tissues y’all as a result of the Fab 5 simply arrived within the Lone Star State to movie Queer Eye Season 6! ????????(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming actual quickly✨) pic.twitter.com/ROH1eCXzPZ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 11, 2020

In earlier seasons, the Fab 5 have introduced their heartwarming makeovers to Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Japan and Pennsylvania.

What is Queer Eye?

Queer Eye is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Man, a makeover present from the early 00s.

The Netflix collection sees the Fab 5 rework folks’s lives with their abilities – Karamo Brown is a tradition and life-style guru, Jonathan Van Ness takes care of grooming and hair, Antoni Porowski brings some aptitude to the kitchen, Tan France kinds the wardrobe and Bobby Berk helps with inside design.

Their non-judgemental strategy is about giving folks again their shallowness and serving to them prioritise their very own wellbeing, reasonably than forcing them to put on garments simply because they’re modern. The makeovers are actually life-changing in consequence.

Warning: you’ll cry glad tears.

Seasons 1-5 of Queer Eye are at the moment out there to observe on Netflix. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.