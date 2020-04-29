When is Race Across the World: Revealed on TV?

BBC Two’s Race Across the World concluded on Sunday with a nail-biting finale, which noticed uncle-and-nephew duo Emon and Jamiul topped the second sequence’s winners.

The travelling competitors noticed 5 pairs compete to succeed in the Argentine metropolis of Ushuaia from Mexico Metropolis in the quickest time, with a price range of £1,453 per individual and a no-fly rule.

Though the race throughout South America is now over, a reunion particular is as a consequence of air subsequent Sunday.

Right here’s every thing we learn about the upcoming episode.

When will Race Across the World: Revealed air?

Race Across the World: Revealed will air at 8pm on Sunday third Might 2020 on BBC Two. The entire sequence is presently obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer.

What’s going to occur throughout Race Across the World: Revealed?

The ultimate episode in the journey sequence will collect all ten contestants collectively to talk about their experiences on the present, what they’ve been as much as since the race ended final 12 months and their first impressions of each other.

Unseen footage may even be proven throughout the hour-long particular, with the groups reflecting on their “highs and lows of the 25,000 km journey”.

What occurred throughout sequence two of Race Across the World?

Oldham-based Emon and Jamiul have been the first to succeed in the last checkpoint in Ushuaia – beating couple Jen and Rob to the £20,000 jackpoint by simply 20 seconds.

The race lasted 54 days, with simply two groups dropping out – Shuntelle and Michael throughout the second leg after Michael misplaced his cash belt, and Jo and Sam throughout the final leg.

The route from Mexico Metropolis to Ushuaia contained eight checkpoints: Honduras, Panama Metropolis, Tatacoa Desert in Colombia, Puno in Peru, Cafayate in Argentina, Ilha Grande in Brazil, Mendoza in Argentina and eventually, Ushuaia – the most southern a part of South America.

Commenting on their victory, Emon and Jamiul stated: “A lot wrestle and right here we’re! From deserts, to rainforests and snow-capped mountains, from prime to backside and every thing else in between and everyone else in between.”

Will there be one other Race Across the World sequence?

BBC Two has confirmed final 12 months {that a} third sequence of Race Across The World will happen in addition to a celeb spin-off sequence for BBC One.

Nonetheless, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing on the superstar sequence has been delayed.

With the COVID 19 affecting journey throughout the globe for the foreseeable future, it’s additionally unlikely that sequence three of Race Across The World will start filming any time quickly.

Race Across the World: Revealed airs Sunday on BBC Two at 8pm. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.