When is Race Across The World series 2 on? Everything you need to know

The BBC’s Race Across The World is making a return after its very profitable debut final 12 months.

The travelling present – which noticed a lot of travellers compete to attain Singapore from London with a set sum of money and a no-flying rule – turned BBC Two’s highest-performing first-series factual leisure episode in additional than three years, and one of many channel’s high 10 most-watched exhibits of the 12 months.

In consequence, it was commissioned for 2 extra series, with the second set to air very quickly.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers anticipate?

Right here’s every part you need to know…

This is no vacation. It is the journey of a lifetime!#RaceAcrosstheWorld is again! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/enD9xz2S0s — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 27, 2020

When is it Race Across the World on?

Race Across The World started on Sunday eighth March at 8pm on BBC Two.

Episodes air every week at 8pm on BBC, with episode two on Sunday 15th March.

The series may also be obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The second series has been prolonged by two further weeks, so will present for eight weeks.

The place is Race Across the World filmed?

Like final 12 months, contestants might be pushed to their limits as they race from one place to one other 1000’s of miles away with out taking a single flight or utilizing their smartphone.

In series one, the {couples} had to try to make their method to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico Metropolis in a race to attain essentially the most southerly metropolis on the earth, Ushuaia in Argentina.

Studio Lambert artistic director Tim Harcourt, who exec-produces the present, mentioned they initially deliberate to begin the journey off within the US, however there have been difficulties in doing this.

He defined: “We thought-about beginning within the US nevertheless it’s at the moment very laborious to movie there. Mexico Metropolis was a way more alien place to begin than London. We will all vaguely think about how to get out of London however I problem anybody to get out of Mexico with restricted funds.”

The trailer for series two explains: “10 unlikely travellers [will] cross 16 nations with out the trimmings of on a regular basis life.”

It goes on to record a few of these nations, which embrace Mexico, Uruguay, Prague and Bolivia, earlier than displaying the {couples} hand over their telephones and race round to get to their vacation spot through horse, foot, boat or bus.

Have been there any challenges filming series two?

In accordance to Broadcast Now, Race Across the World execs had to re-route the contestants a number of occasions to keep away from “bushy border crossings” throughout filming for the second series.

Artistic director Tim mentioned conflicts in nations akin to Ecuador – the place a series of protest and riots towards austerity occurred final 12 months – triggered a few of the checkpoints to be relocated.

“Nobody was damage or met their destiny on the butt of a rifle,” he defined.

Talking on a panel at a screening of the BBC2 present final month, commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz mentioned well being and security was “paramount” and that he would have pulled the plug on the present if contestants had been at risk.

Are the contestants given any cash?

Series producer Lucy Curtis mentioned “cash points” have been rather more of an issue within the second run.

Every contestant was given £1,453 to get from A to B with out flying, through a number of checkpoints.

Will there be a star model?

Series one consolidated to a median viewers of 3m (11.four per cent) and its finale turned BBC2’s top-rated factual-entertainment episode for greater than three years with 3.4m (14.Three per cent).

It additionally over-indexed with 16-34 12 months olds, main to a double series recommission and the ordering of a star model.

Talking of the spin off, Jochnowitz mentioned it’ll “discover celebrities and their relationships in a complete new method”.

Tim added: “We’re used to seeing Joanna Lumley having a lush time someplace good however this might be a really completely different tackle a travelogue.”

Who’re the Race Towards the World {couples}?

This 12 months’s line-up features a mom and son duo and a twosome who can’t even pronounce the identify of their remaining vacation spot. Right here’s a full breakdown.

Dom and Lizzie

Yorkshire siblings Dom, a instructing assistant, and Lizzie, a chalet host, need to use their race internationally to reconnect after drifting aside over time. “My motivation for participating is to get the possibility to construct a stronger relationship with my brother, as I consider now we have much more in widespread than we each assume,” Lucy mentioned.

Her brother Dom agreed, stating: “We used to be so shut once we have been youthful and it is one thing we each acknowledge and have a want to get again.”

Emon and Jamiul

Emon and his nephew Jamiul reconnected lately after ten years aside. Structure graduate Jamiul, who hopes the race will assist construct their relationship up once more, inspired his adventurous uncle to be a part of.

It appears to be like like Emon’s aggressive spirit may get them far: “I don’t consider in coming in second, I don’t do shedding. I’m in it to win it.”

Jo and Sam

“My son and I get on so nicely and he is determined to journey, however I’m nervous of him going off on his personal,” psychotherapist and journey fanatic Jo explains of her reasoning behind becoming a member of the race.

Her 19-year-old son Sam, who suffers from ADHD, is having fun with working as a panorama gardener, however hopes his mum can educate him the ropes of travelling: “Mum and I are very shut; we frequently assume or say the identical issues, she has travelled lots in her life, so I feel it could be enjoyable to do it together with her.”

Shuntelle and Michael

Smart challenge supervisor Shuntelle is used to 5-star journey, so the race is seemingly to come as a little bit of a shock to the system. “It’s time to transfer away from the all-inclusive holidays in Jamaica and see what else the world has to provide. I additionally need to present my boyfriend that I’m not made out of cotton wool,” she says.

Stated boyfriend is ex-military Michael, loves the outside and desires to “win the competitors by doing one thing that I like to do.”

Jen and Rob

Jen and Rob have been married for 5 years, collectively for 9. Rob is hearing-impaired, with a current operation leaving him with solely 20% of listening to. “Due to my listening to loss, we don’t talk as a lot anymore so I need this to problem and drive us to enhance our communication,” he says.

“He loves to journey, and I need to share expertise with him in any case of this heartache we’ve been by way of,” Jen says. “I need to remind him what enjoyable is and present him that every part is OK and sure, you’ve had to adapt to a brand new life, however look what we will obtain collectively.”

Race Across The World returns to BBC Two on at 8pm on eighth March